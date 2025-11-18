Mallikarjun Kharge alleged BJP is weaponising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process for 'Vote Chori'. He slammed the Election Commission's 'deeply disappointing' conduct, urging it to prove it is not operating under BJP's shadow.

Kharge Slams EC, Alleges BJP Plot for 'Vote Chori'

Alleging that the Election Commission's conduct during the SIR process has been "deeply disappointing" and BJP is attempting to weaponise the SIR process for Vote Chori, Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the Congress is unequivocally committed to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral rolls.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Kharge said that the party held a comprehensive strategy review with AICC general secretaries, AICC in-charges, PCCs, CLPs, and AICC secretaries from the states and UTs where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is underway.

"The Congress Party is unequivocally committed to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral rolls. At a time when public confidence in democratic institutions is already strained, the Election Commission's conduct during the SIR process has been deeply disappointing," the Congress president said.

"It must immediately demonstrate that it is not operating under the BJP's shadow and it remembers its Constitutional oath and allegiance to the people of India, not to any ruling party. We firmly believe that the BJP is attempting to weaponise the SIR process for Vote Chori. And if the EC chooses to look the other way, that failure is not just administrative - it becomes a complicity of silence," he added.

Congress Vows Vigilance

Kharge said party's workers, BLOs, and district, city, block presidents will remain relentlessly vigilant and "will expose every attempt, however subtle, to delete genuine voters or insert bogus ones".

"The Congress will not allow democratic safeguards to be eroded by partisan misuse of institutions," he said.

Past Allegations After Bihar Polls

The Congress, along with other parties in the Mahagathbandha,n received a severe drubbing in the Bihar assembly polls. The party could win only six seats.

The Congress has been making "vote chori" allegations against the BJP. Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh had alleged after the Bihar assembly poll results that they reflect "vote chori" on gigantic scale.

"Without doubt the election results in Bihar reflect vote chori on a gigantic scale - masterminded by the PM, the HM, and the Election Commission. The Indian National Congress renews its resolve to continue with even greater strength its campaign to protect the Constitution and save our democracy," Jairam had said in a post on X. (ANI)