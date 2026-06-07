Congress MP Pramod Tiwari hit back at BJP's criticism of the INDIA bloc ahead of its meeting. However, key ally DMK announced it will boycott the meet, citing Congress's 'betrayal' after the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday hit back at the BJP over its recent criticism of the INDIA bloc ahead of the opposition alliance's meeting scheduled to be held on June 8 in the national capital. Responding to the BJP's remarks on the opposition alliance, the Congress leader said, "They (BJP) should look at themselves before commenting on us." Tiwari urged people to wait before speculating about attendance at the meeting. "I would suggest waiting before commenting as to who will attend and who will not. We will talk after that," he added.

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Earlier in the day, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi alleged that the alliance lacked internal coordination and also highlighted the "chaos" within all the parties. "There is infighting and confusion within their camp. They do not have coordination among themselves. The NDA is united. Their internal contradictions and disputes are for them to address," he told ANI.

DMK to Boycott Meeting Citing 'Betrayal'

While the TMC and other frontal opposition parties are likely to attend the INDIA bloc meeting, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which was a key ally of the alliance, has announced to boycott the meeting. DMK, which has been a strong pillar of the INDIA bloc, has been upset with Congress after it extended support to TVK after the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Congress had fought the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance and won five seats.

DMK said its workers are deeply hurt by the "betrayal of Congress". "In view of the sentiments of DMK cadres, who continue to feel deeply hurt by what they consider the betrayal committed by the Congress party against the DMK following the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, and in respect of those sentiments, the DMK will not participate in the INDIA alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi on June 8, particularly as it is a meeting in which the Congress party will be taking part," the party said. (ANI)