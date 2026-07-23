BJP chief Nitin Nabin said the govt is committed to protecting the youth's future and will establish fast-track courts for swift and stringent punishment against those involved in paper leaks. PM Modi echoed this sentiment.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Thursday said the government is committed to protecting the aspirations, hard work and future of the country's youth, asserting that those who jeopardise the future of hardworking students will not be spared.

In a post on X, Nabin said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of the youth. "Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, our government is fully committed to protecting the aspirations, hard work, and future of our youth," he said.

Fast-track courts to be established

He added that fast-track courts would be established to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in crimes such as examination paper leaks. "To ensure swift and decisive action against crimes such as examination paper leaks, Fast Track Courts will be established so that the guilty receive prompt and stringent punishment. Those who jeopardise the future of hardworking students will not be spared under any circumstances," Nabin said.

PM Modi vows to protect youth

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, in a post, said that "nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth".

In a post on X, the Prime Minister announced that the government would set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. He said he had directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps in this regard. "This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," PM Modi said. He added, "Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

BJP MP backs call for stringent punishment

Meanwhile, BJP MP Madan Rathore backed the Prime Minister's call for stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, saying the government is taking action against those responsible.

Speaking to ANI, Rathore said strict laws and punishment were necessary to deter people from indulging in paper leaks and other such offences. "The government is taking action against those responsible. It is PM Modi's wish that no one responsible will be spared. It was important to have strict laws and strict punishment so that people are scared to commit such a horrible act like paper leaks," Rathore said. (ANI)