BJP spokesperson NV Subhash claims Congress has lost its identity and relevance in Tamil Nadu, stating people have rejected them. He blames Rahul Gandhi's image for eroding the party's credibility and attempting to create a North-South divide.

Congress Lacks Identity in Tamil Nadu Speaking to ANI, Subhash targeted the Indian National Congress, claiming it had lost relevance in Tamil Nadu. "It has been ages since the Congress party ruled the state. People have rejected them repeatedly, and they hardly have legislators willing to contest on their ticket. The party lacks identity in Tamil Nadu," he said. He further criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his image had eroded the credibility of the party's leadership in the state. "The people are not in favour of the Congress party because they have no identity in Tamil Nadu. And at one time, there were so many leaders from Tamil Nadu, but they also lost their credibility because of the image of Rahul Gandhi where he always, they always want to divide the whole country into two parts: one is North and South in that," he said. DMK Accused of North-South Divide Taking a sharp dig at the ruling DMK and its allies, Subhash said, "DMK and the INDIA alliance seem intent on dividing the north and south. Under one pretext or another, they consistently try to create fear among southern states that they will not receive benefits if leadership comes from the North." He termed this narrative "false" and accused the Congress of following a "divide and rule" approach. Confidence in AIADMK Alliance Backing the NDA alliance, Subhash expressed confidence in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, stating that the party had played a significant role in shaping Tamil Nadu's identity. "AIADMK has ruled the state for many years and raised several patriotic issues. We have full confidence in them. Together, BJP and AIADMK are working for the benefit of both the state and the nation," he said. Political Contest Sharpens Ahead of Polls The remarks come in response to statements made by Rahul Gandhi, who accused the BJP of using AIADMK to undermine Tamil Nadu's identity, language and culture. Gandhi had also criticised the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, alleging that it aimed to reduce the representation of southern states.With Tamil Nadu heading to polls in a single phase on April 23 and counting scheduled for May 4, the political contest has sharpened between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA led by AIADMK, with both sides trading strong accusations over federalism, identity, and governance. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Tuesday hit out at the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the Congress has "lost its identity" in Tamil Nadu and no longer enjoys public support in the state.Speaking to ANI, Subhash targeted the Indian National Congress, claiming it had lost relevance in Tamil Nadu. "It has been ages since the Congress party ruled the state. People have rejected them repeatedly, and they hardly have legislators willing to contest on their ticket. The party lacks identity in Tamil Nadu," he said. He further criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his image had eroded the credibility of the party's leadership in the state. "The people are not in favour of the Congress party because they have no identity in Tamil Nadu. And at one time, there were so many leaders from Tamil Nadu, but they also lost their credibility because of the image of Rahul Gandhi where he always, they always want to divide the whole country into two parts: one is North and South in that," he said.Taking a sharp dig at the ruling DMK and its allies, Subhash said, "DMK and the INDIA alliance seem intent on dividing the north and south. Under one pretext or another, they consistently try to create fear among southern states that they will not receive benefits if leadership comes from the North." He termed this narrative "false" and accused the Congress of following a "divide and rule" approach.Backing the NDA alliance, Subhash expressed confidence in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, stating that the party had played a significant role in shaping Tamil Nadu's identity. "AIADMK has ruled the state for many years and raised several patriotic issues. We have full confidence in them. Together, BJP and AIADMK are working for the benefit of both the state and the nation," he said.The remarks come in response to statements made by Rahul Gandhi, who accused the BJP of using AIADMK to undermine Tamil Nadu's identity, language and culture. Gandhi had also criticised the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, alleging that it aimed to reduce the representation of southern states.With Tamil Nadu heading to polls in a single phase on April 23 and counting scheduled for May 4, the political contest has sharpened between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA led by AIADMK, with both sides trading strong accusations over federalism, identity, and governance. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source