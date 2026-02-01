Congress leader Harish Chaudhary accused the BJP of using diversionary tactics to shift focus from the real issue: 'the country will not surrender.' The party also attacked the Modi government over its India-US trade deal, calling it a surrender.

Congress leader Harish Chaudhary on Monday accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to divert attention from the "real issues." "They will do several things to divert attention from the main issue - 'the country will not surrender.' In the time to come, they will do a lot of things for diversion," he said.

Chaudhry was asked about a Delhi court granting police custody of six accused in LeT Bangladesh module case. He was also asked about Congress MP Imran Masood's purported remarks and if those arrested were not terrorists. "Investigations will bring out the truth. But what is the main issue. Desh ko surrender hone dena hai ya nahi dena hai".

Congress Attacks Govt on India-US Trade Deal

Congress has been mounting attack on the government over the India-US Interim Trade Agreement. Earlier on Saturday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asked if Narendra Modi-led Union Government has a "clueless foreign policy" or has engaged in a "one-sided surrender" to the US, following the American apex court's rejecting global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Kharge emphasised the need for a fair trade deal that safeguards the dignity of 140 crore Indians and protects the interests of farmers, workers, small businesses, and traders. The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs. (ANI)