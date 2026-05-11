Congress MLA BK Hariprasad called PM Modi a 'Mahishasura,' accusing him of weakening regional parties and sidelining leaders in the BJP. He also criticised the PM's handling of the economy and recent appeals for austerity.

Hariprasad Calls PM Modi 'Mahishasura'

Congress MLA B K Hariprasad on Monday referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Mahishasura" while accusing the BJP of weakening regional parties and sidelining leaders within its own organisation. Talking to ANI, Hariprasad said, "Take this Mahishasura, he has finished Akali Dal, he has finished Shiv Sena, he has finished Janata Dal, he has finished AIADMK, he has finished NCP. What is he talking about, and if at all he feels Congress has betrayed anybody, it first starts with him. The man who finished Advani has finished all detractors, and Sanjay Joshi is the biggest example. He was caught, and they ruined his entire political career."

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Defending the allegation of Congress destroying other parties, he further said, "It is the Congress's magnanimity, Congress's belief in democracy, Congress's belief in the constitution that allowed all the regional parties to flourish. We never demolished them. Congress has never done all these things. Congress believes in transparency and true democracy."

Criticism Over West Asia Crisis and Economic Appeals

Criticising the Prime Minister over his recent remarks regarding the oil crisis and economic restraint measures, Hariprasad also alleged that despite warnings from Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi about the West Asia situation, the government failed to act in time. "The world knew that there was a crisis in West Asia right from February 28, despite my leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi ji cautioning the entire government about the crisis that was foreseen at that point of time. BJP didn't want to take him seriously. Now, pretty well everybody knew that elections were there for almost 4 months. This Mogambo never spoke on the crisis that was prevailing in the world. And in the entire elections, all he did was talk about shouldering the responsibility and said that he can't take the responsibility of the entire nation, but he has appealed to the people not to buy gold, and use lesser petroleum products and not to travel abroad," Hariprasad added.

'Governance Outsourced to RSS'

He accused PM Modi of travelling all over the nation for the sake of elections, sidelining governance and handing it over to the RSS. "What was he doing for all these 4 months? He was travelling all around the nation, going for jhalmuri, going for Sikkim football, going to Hooghly river, going to temples, and where was the governance? He has outsourced the entire governance and the government to RSS, and RSS is determined to finish the constitution and democratically elected governments, as well as the constitutional bodies like the Election Commission, including the courts. The RSS is dominating everywhere. And he should advise them, and before advising, he should practice himself," he said.

He also targeted PM Modi's appeals asking citizens to reduce petroleum consumption, avoid unnecessary foreign travel and refrain from buying gold, saying, "Before preaching to the nation, you yourself should practice. Charity begins at home."

PM's Appeal for Economic Restraint

His remarks come after the Prime Minister made an appeal in Secunderabad on Sunday, urging citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases. He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)