Congress leader Hanumant Rao questioned Amit Shah's Telangana visit, demanding the Union Minister first address OBC reservation and a caste-wise census. He criticized PM Modi's inaction on the issue and praised Rahul Gandhi for championing OBC rights.

Congress leader Hanumant Rao questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday ahead of his tour of Telangana on 4th October, demanding that OBC reservation and a caste-wise census be addressed before any political visit to the state. He said OBCs have a significant population and referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s demand for an OBC column in the census.

'PM Modi in clutches of RSS'

“We have the highest population. Born in the upper class, so Rahul Gandhi is asking for OBC reservation, saying to keep the OBC column. Now the Prime Minister of India calls himself Narendra Modi OBC, but does nothing for OBCs,” he said. He alleged that the Prime Minister was influenced by the RSS, making a reference to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. "He is in their clutches; the remote control is in Mohan Bhagwat's hands. When Mohan sits, he sits; when he says get up, he gets up. Now what can you do by coming to Khanapur, brother? First, do our work," he said.

'Rahul Gandhi fighting for OBCs'

Rao further alleged that the government was affecting the interests of young people and OBCs and said Rahul Gandhi was raising the issue of OBC representation. “The government is playing with the lives of youth; just like before they played with the students’ lives, now they are playing with the OBCs’ lives,” he said. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was raising the OBC issue on behalf of the community, and that this demand would soon reach the national capital. "Just like Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the students, saying let our OBC voice also be heard, but now the OBC voice will reach all the way to Delhi," he said.

Congress to launch 'fight for OBC voices'

Rao added that senior party leaders, including Chairman of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) OBC Department Anil Jain Yadav, SC/ST in-charge Koppula Raju, state MLAs and President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Mahesh Kumar Goud, would be part of the effort. “We will call Rahul Gandhi on the 4th, our Anil Jain Yadav, who is the OBC chairman and along with him the one in charge of SC ST, Koppula Raju; we are also calling them. All our MLAs will come, and our PCC President Mahesh Kumar. They will come too and we will start the fight for OBC voices from here only,” Rao said.

"They will come too. It will start right from here. The caste-wise census started right from here, and the OBC voice will start right from here," he said. (ANI)