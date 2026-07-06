Himachal Pradesh Congress has launched an extensive cadre-building and outreach campaign for the 2027 Assembly polls. KC Venugopal will review prep, while the party aims to resolve internal differences and target the BJP over the Ram Temple issue.

AICC Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajani Patil on Monday said the Congress has launched an extensive cadre-building and public outreach campaign ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, while asserting that internal differences would be resolved through coordination and dialogue. Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Patil announced that the Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal will visit Dharamshala on July 16 and 17 to review poll preparedness.

She said, "After reorganising, we held a General House meeting in which 85 per cent of workers participated. AICC Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal will be in Dharamshala on July 16 and 17, where he will meet the party's Political Advisory Committee and review the preparations. We have suggested that each minister should be given the responsibility of a district like 'Palak Mantri' (Guardian Minister) in Maharashtra."

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Congress' 2027 Election Strategy

Signalling the Congress' preparations for the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, AICC in-charge Rajani Patil said the party is focusing on strengthening its grassroots organisation, improving coordination between the government and the party, and expanding its public connect across the state.

Patil said district and block units have been directed to complete the formation of party bodies. A state-level "Connect Centre" has also been established to improve communication within the organisation. The Congress will also hold review meetings every three months to assess organisational work and public outreach.

Patil said the Congress, along with the Youth Congress and NSUI, will launch a statewide yatra to strengthen the party's connect with youth and the public.

Addressing Internal Factionalism

On factional issues within the Himachal Congress, including differences involving ministers and party leaders, Patil acknowledged that Congress leaders often express their views independently but maintained that efforts are underway to improve coordination. Referring to recent differences involving District President Kinnaur Nigam Bhandari and Revenue Minister Jagat Negi, she said the party leadership would address the issues through dialogue.

Targeting the BJP

Targeting the BJP over the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, Patil said the Congress would raise the issue aggressively. "The alleged loot in the name of Ram has exposed a scam involving crores of rupees," she said.

Party Wings Announce Campaigns

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Vinay Kumar said better coordination between the government and the organisation is essential and that the completion of organisational committees will help strengthen the party. He announced that the Congress would launch a statewide campaign titled "Yuvaon Se Khel", focusing on issues affecting the youth, including the NEET examination, unemployment and recruitment-related concerns.

He also accused the BJP of betraying public faith over the Ram Temple issue, saying the party would expose the alleged donation scam politically.

Earlier, Youth Congress leader Chhatar Singh Thakur said the organisation would participate in the statewide yatra and demanded the postponement of the Himachal Pradesh State Selection Commission examinations. NSUI state president Tony Thakur demanded the restoration of student union elections in colleges and universities, saying student body polls are essential for nurturing new political leadership.

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government will look to dissolve the majority in the assembly polls In the 2022 Assembly elections, Congress won 40 of 68 seats, with BJP securing 25. However, the two parties were separated by less than a per cent of the vote share difference. (ANI)