Police recovered a four-wheeler, motorcycle, gold, cash, and financial documents in the Ram Temple donation theft case. The raids were based on disclosures by main accused Ram Shankar Yadav, with eight arrests made so far in the case.

In a major breakthrough in the Ram Temple donation theft case, police have recovered a four-wheeler, a motorcycle, gold jewellery, cash, and key financial documents during a late-night raid based on disclosures made by the main accused, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, during his 39-hour police remand.

Acting on leads provided by Tinnu Yadav and Manish Yadav during interrogation, police teams carried out raids at around 3 a.m. at multiple locations linked to the accused, including a residence near the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. The operation led to the recovery of assets allegedly purchased using misappropriated temple donation funds.

Assets Recovered and Probe Widens

Police also seized share market investment papers, property documents, and records of money allegedly lent on interest, indicating that the stolen donations were allegedly invested in luxury vehicles, real estate, and financial instruments.

According to investigators, recoveries made so far include three four-wheelers, including luxury cars, one Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, gold jewellery, cash, property-related documents, share market records, and investment papers.

Officials believe more assets linked to the alleged embezzlement could surface as the probe progresses. So far, eight accused have been arrested in the case. Investigators are now tracing the complete money trail to identify additional assets and beneficiaries.

Police say further recoveries and significant disclosures are expected in the coming days as the investigation continues.

SIT Report Highlights Security Lapses

A Special Investigative Team, probing the Ram Mandir donation row, has stated that, prima facie, around 70 suspicious incidents were captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5, 2026 and in CCTV footage, counting staff were seen concealing wads of cash.

The preliminary report points to lapses and says there was no frisking at entry and exit, poor control over personal belongings, and cash from multiple donation boxes counted together were among the reasons that made the crime possible.

The report mentions recovery of around Rs 78.94 lakh from some employees before the investigation. An additional Rs 2.25 lakh was allegedly recovered from the bathroom attached to the counting room on June 4.

The report also states that no prima facie evidence was found to support social media claims about missing silver bricks or other valuable offerings.

Eight accused have been arrested in the case.