BJP leader CR Kesavan slammed Congress for turning its president, Mallikarjun Kharge, into a 'powerless, rubber-stamp'. He accused the party of disrespecting Dalits and criticized Kharge's recent remarks calling people 'illiterate'.

Kharge a 'Powerless Rubber-Stamp'

BJP leader CR Kesavan on Wednesday criticised the Congress party, saying that it has repeatedly disrespected the party's National President Mallikarjun Kharge and turned him into a "powerful, rubber-stamp" Congress president. "Right from Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has been a repeat offender when it comes to disrespecting the dignity of our Dalit community. Though he is the Congress president, the decision lies with the high command, meaning the Congress first family. This is how the Congress party has demeaned and degraded Kharge as a mere, powerless, rubber-stamp Congress president," Kesavan said.

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He further underlined that the Congress's first family-led government denied Dr Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna and refused to install his portrait in the central hall of parliament. "It was successive Congress governments led by the Congress first family which denied Dr Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna, and they even refused to install Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait in the central hall of parliament," he added.

Kesavan Slams Kharge's 'Illiterate' Remark

Earlier on Monday, BJP leader CR Kesavan strongly criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remarks referring to people in Gujarat and other places as "illiterate," calling the statement "most condemnable" and an insult to the nation. "Mallikarjun Kharge's atrocious remarks abusing the people of Gujarat and other places as illiterate is most condemnable. His statement is a scathing insult to Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel ji and other patriots. He has made a direct attack on the self-respect and dignity of every citizen of India," he told ANI.

Kesavan further accused the Congress of maintaining a "prejudiced mentality," saying, "We have seen what better can you expect from the Congress party, which has always harboured a prejudiced mentality."

Kesavan also claimed there was widespread anger over Kharge's remarks and demanded an apology. "There is much anger and backlash in the country over his remarks. And Kharge owes an apology to every citizen of India," he added. (ANI)