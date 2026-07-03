Senior Congress leader Kuldeep Singh Rathore has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into alleged irregularities in offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, expressing no faith in the investigation by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Congress Demands SC-Monitored Probe

Senior Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged irregularities involving offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, alleging that the Uttar Pradesh government could not ensure an impartial probe because it was led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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Addressing a press conference in Shimla and later speaking to ANI, Rathore described the matter as "extremely serious," saying it was linked to the faith of millions of Hindus across the country. "This is a very serious issue because it concerns the sentiments and faith of nearly a billion Hindus. Lord Ram has always been at the centre of public faith, and the BJP has consistently invoked his name in politics. Therefore, allegations of theft or misappropriation of offerings at the Ram Temple are deeply disturbing," Rathore said.

'Impartial Probe Unlikely Under BJP Govt'

He accused the government of attempting to shield those allegedly responsible and of trying to divert public attention from the controversy. "It appears that the government is deliberately trying to protect those involved and create a narrative to divert people's attention. There are apprehensions that a scapegoat may eventually be made while the larger truth remains hidden," he alleged.

Rathore expressed little confidence in the ongoing investigation by the Uttar Pradesh authorities, arguing that an impartial inquiry was unlikely under the present state government. "We do not have much faith in the SIT investigation because the Uttar Pradesh government is also run by the BJP. Our demand is that the matter should be investigated by a Special Investigation Team constituted under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court so that the truth comes before the people and accountability is ensured," he said.

Party Weighs Future Action

When asked whether the Congress would intensify its agitation if its demand was ignored, Rathore said the party was keeping all options open. "As the principal opposition, we have placed our demand before the government. We will first see how the government responds. If necessary, the Congress Party will consider all democratic options, including protests," he said.

Temple Trust Leadership Under Fire

Targeting the temple trust's leadership, Rathore referred to its chairman, alleging that the trust had close links with the BJP. "Champat Rai has been an important functionary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and was appointed chairman of the trust. The entire trust has been constituted under the influence of the BJP. If such acts have taken place, people now understand who is responsible," Rathore alleged.

He further claimed that many people, particularly in Himachal Pradesh, felt betrayed by the controversy. "You came to power by invoking the name of Lord Ram. If allegations of such large-scale irregularities in the temple itself are true, it is deeply unfortunate. People in Himachal Pradesh, a Hindu-majority state, feel deeply hurt and believe their faith has been betrayed," Rathore said.

The Congress leader also drew a historical comparison, alleging that those responsible for the alleged wrongdoing had dishonoured the sanctity of the temple. "The invaders of the past looted our temples. If such allegations are true today, then there is little difference between those who plundered temples in history and those who are accused of wrongdoing now," he alleged.

SIT Probe Continues

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple arrived at the temple premises to carry out further investigation in the case.

The state government on July 1 granted a 15-day extension to SIT to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)