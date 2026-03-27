Congress' BK Hariprasad defended Rahul Gandhi's absence from a key meeting by targeting PM Modi, stating Modi is 'scared' to face opposition questions and has not addressed any all-party meetings or a press conference in 11 years.

Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi, Slams PM Modi

Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Thursday defended Rahul Gandhi's absence from the all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis on Wednesday and took a dig at BJP, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not addressed the meeting convened by the government. "Narendra Modi, as Prime Minister, as per tradition, is supposed to address the all-party meeting, but unfortunately, not even a single all-party meeting has been addressed by him because he's scared to answer the opposition's questions. The man in the past 11 years has not addressed a press conference, how can he address the all-party meeting, and there is no point in blaming Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi, whatever he wants to say, he has said it in the Parliament," Hariprasad told reporters.

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He said the government should answer questions raised by Rahul Gandhi on the West Asia conflict. BJP leaders had taken potshots at Rahul Gandhi over not attending the all-party meeting.

Hariprasad on Congress Office Eviction Notice

Hariprasad also took dig at the BJP-led government over the eviction notice issued to the Congress to vacate its 24 Akbar Road office by March 28. He said the Sangh Parivar and the BJP should lead by example by first vacating their own "illegally occupied" offices across the country. (ANI)