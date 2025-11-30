Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan says the party considers the suspension of rape-accused MLA Rahul Mamkootathil as expulsion. The MLA is barred from party events and campaigning, with the party stating the 'chapter is closed'.

'Suspension is equal to expulsion'

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Sunday said that the party considers the suspension of MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is facing a rape accusation, as equivalent to expulsion, making it clear that the "chapter" is closed for the party.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Muraleedharan said the suspended MLA should not be permitted to participate in any party-related event, as well as campaigning for Congress candidates for the upcoming election, as the local body elections are set to take place in the South Indian state in December. "Rahul Mamkootathil should not be allowed to attend any programme from now on. He should not step out for campaigning for Congress candidates. Those destined to rise will rise, and those who are not will fade away," he stated, adding that the party has made its position clear.

Details of FIR against MLA

Mamootathil, who is the MLA for Kerala's Palakkad, has been booked on charges of alleged rape, criminal intimidation, and coerced abortion, with the FIR listing multiple non-bailable sections. Kerala Police have also arraigned his friend Joby Joseph as the second accused in the case. According to the FIR, the survivor was allegedly sexually assaulted by Rahul on March 4 this year at her flat in Thrikkannapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, and he later recorded explicit videos of the survivor on his mobile phone without her consent after threatening her. The second accused, a close friend of Rahul, gave her abortion pills while driving her in a car.

Muraleedharan further remarked that the Congress leadership is not responsible if the suspended legislator is seen in public appearances. "None of the sitting Congress MLAs are in hiding. If someone who has been removed from responsibilities has gone into hiding, it is for the police to find them. If a suspended person attends programmes, the party is not responsible; it is purely personal," Muraleedharan said. "Suspension is equal to expulsion; it doesn't even need to be reiterated. For the Congress, that chapter is closed," the Senior Congress leader added.

Party has taken a firm, collective stand

Congress MP KC Venugopal also clarified that the party have collectively taken a firm stand against him. Speaking to reporters, Venugopal stated that Congress has already made a "clear stand" and is not running away from the issue. "The party has already taken a clear stand on this matter. The stand of the Congress Party has already been stated by the Party President, by the Leader of the Opposition, and by all responsible leaders, multiple times," he said.

"We are not distancing ourselves from this issue. We are not hiding or running away. All of us have responded. The party has taken every necessary step. More than any other party, we have taken a firm position. Every decision the Congress has taken in this matter was taken collectively, with all leaders standing together. There is no difference in that decision," the Congress MP added. (ANI)