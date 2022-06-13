Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Modi government had crossed "every limit of barbarism".

    Congress claims police brutality; Chidambaram has 'hairline fracture'
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram suffered a 'suspected hairline crack' while being tackled by three Delhi Police personnel while taking part in the protest march along with his colleagues in support of former party president Rahul Gandhi, who appeared before the ED in connection with a money-laundering probe.

    The former finance minister in the UPA tenure said that three big, burly policemen crashed into him and that he was lucky to get away with a "suspected hairline crack".

    "When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack! Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

    "I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow," he added.

    Responding to Chidambaram's injury, Congress party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Modi government had crossed "every limit of barbarism".

    "Former Home Minister P Chidambaram was pushed around by the police, his glasses were thrown to the ground. He has a hairline fracture in his left rib," Surjewala claimed.

    Hundreds of Congress workers were detained for violating prohibitory orders in the national capital, where several top leaders had converged, and in other cities as they tried to march to ED offices despite heavy barricading by the police and protested the agency's summons to the Wayanad MP.

    While lashing out at the government for "not allowing"' peaceful protests, the opposition party claimed that some of its leaders were manhandled by the police.

    This included Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal, who was detained forcefully by the Delhi Police. 

    In the video shared by the Congress party, Venugopal, 59, is seen being physically picked up by a policeman, and hauled towards a waiting bus.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 10:37 PM IST
