'Voice of truth will not fear intimidating summons': Priyanka on ED summons

The ED will document the Gandhi scion's testimony in accordance with the penal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation is on suspected financial irregularities at the Congress-backed Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, issued a statement on Facebook in support of her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Monday.

"Police barriers, hollow threats from the ED, sticks, and water cannons will not stop the storm of truth.... Rahul Gandhi is the unstoppable voice of truth," she wrote in Hindi.

She further took to social media and wrote:

"The voice of truth will not fear the intimidating summons.....The voice of truth will stand like a rock and face the BJP rule of lies, loot and fear."

Earlier, she joined Rahul Gandhi in leading a parade of hundreds of people to the ED headquarters in Delhi for interrogation in the National Herald money laundering case.

Rahul Gandhi, flanked by Priyanka Gandhi, Congress MPs, and top party leaders, led a big caravan of supporters from the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road to protest the summonses issued to him in what the party claims is a bogus case.

The Delhi Police used Section 144 CrPC regulations to restrict assembly and admission of persons on roads leading to the ED headquarters in Pravaratan Bhawan on A P J Abdul Kalam Road ahead of the Congress party's protest march. Several members of the Congress who had assembled for the march were also arrested.

