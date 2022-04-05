Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress chief Sonia Gandhi determined to do whatever needed to ensure party unity

    She also hit out at the BJP, saying the ruling party's “divisive agenda” has become a regular feature of political discourse in all states and that history is being “mischievously distorted” to add fuel to its agenda.
     

    Congress chief Sonia Gandhi determined to do whatever needed to ensure party unity-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday described the outcome of the recently held Assembly elections as “shocking and painful”, and said the road ahead for the party is “more challenging than ever before”, which will test the party’s dedication, determination and spirit of resilience.

    Addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, she called for unity at all levels of the organisation and said their party’s revival is not just important for them but also for democracy and society even as she slammed the government for targeting the Opposition and “spreading maximum fear and intimidation”.

    Appearing to send out a message to the “G-23” or group of 23 dissenters who have been calling for drastic steps to revive the Congress, Sonia Gandhi said she had received many suggestions on how to strengthen the party and she was working on "many of them".

    “I am very well aware how disappointed you are at the recent election results. They have been both shocking and painful,” Gandhi said at the Congress Parliamentary Party meet.

    “Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience is under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance and speaking for myself, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it.”

    She also hit out at the BJP, saying the ruling party's “divisive agenda” has become a regular feature of political discourse in all states and that history is being “mischievously distorted” to add fuel to its agenda.

    “The divisive and polarising agenda of the ruling party and its leaders has now become a regular feature of the political discourse in state after state. History, not just ancient but also contemporary, is mischievously distorted and facts are maliciously invented to add fuel to this agenda. It is for us all to stand up and confront these forces of hate and prejudice,” she charged.

    “We will not allow them to damage the bonds of amity and harmony that have sustained and enriched our diverse society for centuries” she told party MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Defence forces aspirants stage protest over delay in recruitment process-dnm

    Defence forces aspirants stage protest over delay in recruitment process

    Viral photo of textbook listing merits of dowry irks netizens gcw

    Viral photo of textbook listing 'merits of dowry' irks netizens

    Royal Enfield bike catches fire, explodes in flames outside temple in Andhra Pradesh - gps

    Watch: Royal Enfield bike catches fire, explodes in flames outside temple in Andhra Pradesh

    78 yr old Uttarakhand woman transfers her property to Rahul Gandhi here is why gcw

    78-yr-old Uttarakhand woman transfers her property to Rahul Gandhi, here is why

    Lok Sabha passes Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, police will remain ahead of criminals-dnm

    Lok Sabha passes Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, ‘police will remain ahead of criminals’

    Recent Stories

    football epl Apologise regroup Arteta stresses on need to focus in race for 4th after Arsenal's loss to Crystal Palace snt

    'Apologise, regroup': Arteta stresses on need to focus in race for 4th after Arsenal's loss to Crystal Palace

    Tara Sutaria enjoying Maldives vacation; actress shares beautiful picture RBA

    Tara Sutaria enjoying Maldives vacation; actress shares beautiful picture

    Defence forces aspirants stage protest over delay in recruitment process-dnm

    Defence forces aspirants stage protest over delay in recruitment process

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Here's why Kane Williamson is not really excited after SRH win over LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's why Williamson is not really excited after SRH's win over LSG

    Viral photo of textbook listing merits of dowry irks netizens gcw

    Viral photo of textbook listing 'merits of dowry' irks netizens

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon