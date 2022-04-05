Congress chief Sonia Gandhi determined to do whatever needed to ensure party unity

She also hit out at the BJP, saying the ruling party's “divisive agenda” has become a regular feature of political discourse in all states and that history is being “mischievously distorted” to add fuel to its agenda.

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday described the outcome of the recently held Assembly elections as “shocking and painful”, and said the road ahead for the party is “more challenging than ever before”, which will test the party’s dedication, determination and spirit of resilience.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, she called for unity at all levels of the organisation and said their party’s revival is not just important for them but also for democracy and society even as she slammed the government for targeting the Opposition and “spreading maximum fear and intimidation”.

Appearing to send out a message to the “G-23” or group of 23 dissenters who have been calling for drastic steps to revive the Congress, Sonia Gandhi said she had received many suggestions on how to strengthen the party and she was working on "many of them".

“I am very well aware how disappointed you are at the recent election results. They have been both shocking and painful,” Gandhi said at the Congress Parliamentary Party meet.

“Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience is under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance and speaking for myself, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it.”

“The divisive and polarising agenda of the ruling party and its leaders has now become a regular feature of the political discourse in state after state. History, not just ancient but also contemporary, is mischievously distorted and facts are maliciously invented to add fuel to this agenda. It is for us all to stand up and confront these forces of hate and prejudice,” she charged.

“We will not allow them to damage the bonds of amity and harmony that have sustained and enriched our diverse society for centuries” she told party MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.