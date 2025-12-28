Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi challenged CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for a caste census during a massive rally in Tezpur. The event coincided with the party's 141st Foundation Day, celebrated by national leaders in Delhi.

Gogoi Challenges Assam CM at Tezpur Rally

In a prelude to next years assembly elections, the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gaurav Gogoi, issued an open challenge to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to conduct a caste census in the state. Addressing a rally in Tezpur on the occasion of the 141st Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress, Gogoi declared that the Congress party would form the government in Assam in 2026.

The rally, led by Gogoi, began from Tezpur's Rajiv Bhavan and covered a six-kilometre route, and was later concluded at Jayamati Field. More than five thousand Congress leaders and workers participated in the procession and raised slogans of "Congress Zindabad".

Congress Marks Foundation Day Across India

Meanwhile, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders, attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Indira Bhawan on the party's 140th Foundation Day.

On the occasion, Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the Indian National Congress has always worked for the welfare, empowerment and inclusive development of the people of India.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings to party workers across the country on the Foundation Day and vowed to fight for the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Congress, on its X handle, also congratulated party members. "Heartfelt congratulations to all Congress members on the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress," the party said.

The party also took a veiled dig at the BJP-led Union Government. "The Congress Party fought for India's independence and worked to advance the nation. Meanwhile, today, when those in power are promoting hatred, injustice, and oppression in the country, we are still fighting against it with full vigour," Congress wrote on X.

A Look at Congress's History

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at the Das Tejpal Sanskrit College. Its founder, General Secretary, was AO Hume, and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made president. (ANI)