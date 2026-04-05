BJP's Mylapore candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan accused Congress of opposing the Women's Reservation Bill. She praised PM Modi, criticized the DMK government, and stated she resigned as Governor to serve the people of Tamil Nadu directly.

BJP candidate from Mylapore Assembly constituency, Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Sunday, alleged that the Congress party is opposing the Women's Reservation Bill.

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Tamilisai on Women's Reservation Bill

Speaking to reporters, Soundararajan said that Congress is "blocking the way" and therefore stands against the Bill, adding that such opposition "cannot be excused."

She emphasised that greater participation of women in politics would empower not only women but society as a whole.

'Call me Akka, Not Amma'

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said the country has witnessed significant progress globally under his guidance.

"I stand here as a sister, as an elder in every one of your households. Piyush Goyal will not leave from here until Edappadi K. Palaniswami is made the Chief Minister. Please do not call me "Amma." I am not saying this because of my age--call me "Akka" (elder sister). In Tamil Nadu, there is only one "Amma," and that is J. Jayalalithaa. The thaali (sacred wedding thread) for my marriage was given by M. G. Ramachandran", she said.

'DMK Government Must Be Removed'

"The reason I resigned from the Governor's post and came here is that I do not want the throne of power; I want a place in the hearts of the people. I have not come here just to become an MLA from the Mylapore constituency. I have come to live as one among the people, as a member of their families.

"If every woman in Tamil Nadu is to feel safe, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government must be removed. M. K. Stalin says his competition is between Delhi and Tamil Nadu. He has no authority to speak about Narendra Modi," she said.

"If Tamil Nadu is to hold its head high, then it must change--right now, Tamil Nadu is bowing its head. The true friend of the fishermen community is Prime Minister Modi. God has given me everything, but now He has allowed me to stand among the people and solve their day-to-day problems as one of them," she said.

The Prime Minister installed the Sengol in Parliament. Similarly, when Edappadi Palaniswami becomes Chief Minister here, the Prime Minister will install the Sengol in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and deliver a strong political blow to the DMK, she added.

Tamil Nadu Election Context

The upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The election would cover a total of 234 constituencies.

DMK is contesting on 164 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance against the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu.

The main electoral contest in the State is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), and the NDA led by AIADMK. However, actor-turned-politician Vijay will look to turn it into a three-way contest. (ANI)