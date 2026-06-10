India has launched E85 fuel, a blend of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, priced around Rs 82 per litre. This initiative aims to reduce crude oil imports, lower vehicle emissions, and support domestic ethanol production. E85 is only compatible with specially designed flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs).

India has taken a significant step toward cleaner and more sustainable transportation with the rollout of E85 fuel, a high-ethanol blend priced at around Rs 82 per litre. The launch is part of the government's broader strategy to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, support domestic ethanol production and lower vehicular emissions.

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What Is E85 Fuel and Which Vehicles Can Use It?

India's newly launched E85 fuel contains up to 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, making it one of the country's highest ethanol-blended automotive fuels. However, it can only be used in flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) specifically designed to run on high ethanol blends. As a result, standard petrol-powered vehicles cannot use E85 unless they are manufactured or adapted to be compatible with the fuel.

How E85 Fuel Could Benefit Drivers and India

The introduction of E85 is expected to benefit multiple stakeholders. For consumers, the fuel is cheaper than premium petrol in many regions and could help reduce running costs. For the country, greater ethanol adoption can lower crude oil imports, improve energy security and create additional demand for agricultural feedstocks such as sugarcane and maize, which are used in ethanol production.

The environmental benefits are also significant. Ethanol is considered a cleaner-burning fuel than conventional petrol, helping reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality. Policymakers see the move as an important step in India's transition toward greener mobility while complementing the growth of electric vehicles and alternative fuel technologies.

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The introduction of E85 aims to reduce crude oil imports, boost domestic ethanol production and lower vehicle emissions. Priced at around Rs 82 per litre, the fuel could offer cost advantages for compatible vehicle owners. The move is also expected to strengthen India's energy security while supporting the country's broader transition toward cleaner and more sustainable transportation.

However, experts note that E85 is not a universal replacement for petrol. Availability remains limited, and the fuel can only be used in flex-fuel vehicles. Additionally, ethanol contains less energy per litre than petrol, which may result in lower fuel efficiency and require more frequent refuelling, depending on driving conditions and vehicle design.

The government has been steadily increasing ethanol blending targets over the past few years, and the E85 rollout represents another milestone in that journey. Industry observers believe wider adoption will depend on the availability of compatible vehicles, expansion of fuel infrastructure and consumer awareness about the benefits and limitations of ethanol-based fuels.

As India pushes for cleaner transportation and reduced dependence on imported oil, E85 fuel could play a crucial role in reshaping the country's automotive and energy landscape in the years ahead.

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