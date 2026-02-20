Smriti Irani slammed the Congress' shirtless protest at the AI summit, questioning if it was an attack on India's interests at Rahul Gandhi's behest. IYC members protested against PM Modi over the India-US interim trade agreement at the event.

Irani Slams Protest as 'Attack on India's Interests'

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday criticised the Congress' shirtless protest at the AI summit against PM Modi over the India-US interim trade agreement, questioning whether the opposition party attacked the interests of India at the behest of its leader, Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader accused the Congress of allegedly showing contempt for the people of India through their protest at Bharat Mandapam. She also accused the party of using a global platform to embarrass the nation. "This was not a protest, political in nature. This was an attack on India's interests. The Congress Party workers who came to attack the interests of India today at the AI Summit have brought it much disgrace, have exhibited a contempt for the people of India and for the entrepreneurial spirit of India," said Irani. "There are enough opportunities to debate, deliberate, and protest, be it in parliament or the streets of India. The fact that the Congress Party particularly picked the AI summit, where the technological prowess of India was being celebrated, is a shame. Is the Youth Congress leader indicating that they attacked the interests of India at the behest of and the direction of Rahul Gandhi? Is that their position?" added Irani.

Youth Congress Members Storm AI Summit

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, a group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members stormed the venue, stripping to their waists and chanting "PM is compromised" while waving T-shirts bearing the Prime Minister's image. The protesters, who had reportedly registered online and entered using QR codes, targeted the Prime Minister over the India-US interim trade agreement.

Police Action and Political Condemnation

Security quickly intervened, and the Delhi Police filed an FIR under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal conspiracy, alongside charges of hurt and assault to a public servant, disobeying a public servant, unlawful assembly, and violating prohibitory orders. Four protesters, including IYC National Coordinator Narsimha Yadav, were detained.

The BJP slammed the Congress Party following the 'shirtless' demonstration at the exhibition hall in New Delhi, with leaders like Smriti Irani calling the incident a "theatrics"-driven attempt to embarrass the nation on a global stage.