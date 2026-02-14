Congress leaders alleged massive fund embezzlement in the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, citing fabricated documents. The Travancore Devaswom Board dismissed the claims as baseless and due to clerical errors, as the High Court demands an explanation.

Congress Committee President Sunny Joseph on Saturday alleged massive embezzlement of funds in the organisation of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, held in September 2025 on the banks of the River Pampa at the Sabarimala hill shrine base camp in Kerala. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader alleged that the audited accounts reveal several "unwarranted expenses" and claimed that certain documents were fraudulently created to conceal financial discrepancies. "It is clear that there has been massive embezzlement of funds and misuse of government funds by CPM leaders in organising the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. The audited accounts indicate that some expenses are unwarranted. Some documents have been fraudulently created..." said Joseph.

Furthermore, he demanded that a criminal case be registered against the culprits behind the incident, specifically citing charges of cheating, misappropriation of funds, and document fabrication. "We demand that a criminal case be registered against the culprits in this case, particularly for cheating, misappropriation of money and fabrication of documents...," added Joseph.

Senior Congress Leader Adds to Allegations

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan raised further allegations, highlighting significant discrepancies in the event's expenditure. He claimed that while the private party involved admitted to spending only ₹2 lakh, the official records falsely state that ₹8 lakh was spent on the "Nandagovindam Bhajans" alone. Describing the event as merely a "city-level function," K Muraleedharan demanded the immediate resignation of the Devaswom Minister and called for a high-level inquiry to be conducted by the High Court. " ... A private party has accepted that they have only spent Rs 2 lakh. On the record, they said they spent Rs 8 lakh on Nandagovindam Bhajans... This is a city-level function... The minister of Devaswom should resign, and an inquiry should be conducted by the High Court..." Muraleedharan told ANI.

Devaswom Board Issues Clarification

Earlier, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) issued a comprehensive clarification dismissing as "baseless and painful" media reports regarding the audit of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam held in September 2025. The Board clarified that the alleged ₹1 lakh expenditure on a specific cot for the Chief Minister is entirely false. The reported amount of ₹3,83,439 was actually an estimate for general furniture and miscellaneous upgrades at the Pamba Guest House, which serves various high-profile dignitaries, including Union Ministers and Judges. All such purchases remain the permanent property of the Devaswom Board.

Regarding the controversy over cultural programs, the board explained that while Nandagovindam Bhajans was initially considered, the actual performance was led by musician Ishaan Dev and a 35-member team. The ₹8 lakh payment covered their five-day stay, rehearsals, and technical costs, and the incorrect troupe name in the audit was a clerical error by the Event Management Agency during a rushed filing.

Furthermore, the Board confirmed that ₹3 crore in sponsorship from Dhanalakshmi Bank and Kerala Bank has already been credited back to the General Fund, debunking claims of financial mismanagement. The Board also defended the food expenses, noting that in the spirit of Annadana, meals were provided to all pilgrims and labourers at Pamba, exceeding original estimates. A final review of all invoices will be conducted at the Board meeting on February 17, 2026, to ensure full transparency and to rectify any remaining procedural inconsistencies.

High Court Seeks Explanation

A few days back, the Devaswom Bench of the Kerala High Court, led by Justice V. Raja Vijayaraghavan and Justice K.V. Jayakumar, granted the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) a final 10-day deadline to explain alleged financial discrepancies revealed in an audit report concerning the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. (ANI)