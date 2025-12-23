Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accuses the Modi govt of 'selling' the Aravalli Hills, not saving them. He alleges that changes in the Aravalli definition will boost mining and real estate, worsening pollution in Delhi and surrounding regions.

Ramesh Accuses Govt of 'Selling' Aravalli Hills

Congress MP and former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday accused the Modi government of attempting to "sell" the Aravalli Hills instead of "saving them", alleging that recent changes in the definition of the Aravalli region would pave the way for increased mining and real estate activity, further aggravating pollution levels, particularly in and around Delhi.

The remarks come after Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav clarified that only 0.19 per cent or 277 sq km of the 1.44 lakh sq km of the Aravalli hills will be allowed for mining.

Environmental Risks and Redefinition Concerns

Speaking to ANI on the ongoing Aravalli Hills row, Jairam Ramesh said the government's actions were contrary to environmental protection and posed a serious threat to the fragile ecosystem spread across multiple states. "I want to make it clear that the Modi government is not engaged in saving the Aravalli Hills but in selling them. Their intention is to sell Aravalli, whereas the need and the demand of the time is to save it. There is a world of difference between saving it and selling it," the Congress MP said.

Highlighting the environmental risks, he added, "Today, pollution has become so severe, and around Delhi, the builder mafia, the construction mafia, this will further increase the pollution and make it more dangerous. The Aravalli spans across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. There are about 34 such districts that have been included in the Aravalli, and its definition is being changed."

'Game of Figures': Ramesh Questions Govt's Clarification

The Congress leader alleged that altering the definition would lead to more mining and encourage real estate activity, particularly in the national capital region. "This means that more mining will be done, and in Delhi, real estate will be encouraged. Aravalli is our natural, geographical and historical heritage, so if there is so much danger, who should get priority? Instead of preserving the Aravalli, they are engaged in selling it," he said.

Responding to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's clarification on the issue, the Congress MP questioned the government's intent and the figures being cited. "The Aravalli should be made greener and protected, but why are they promoting mining there? The balance of the entire ecosystem of Aravalli will be changed. I was not expecting this from a minister who wrote a book in 2010 about protecting the environment. The kind of clarification he gave yesterday raised more questions. Very cleverly, he said they want to protect the Aravalli, but the reality is exactly opposite," he added.

Questioning the basis of the government's assessment, he said, "On what basis have they decided the 0.19 per cent of the Aravalli Hills? That 0.19 per cent of the Aravalli Hills means 68,000 acres of land. This is a game of figures. The environment should not be changed into a game of figures."

Congress to Approach Supreme Court

Announcing legal action, the former Environment Minister said he would approach the Supreme Court in January. "I am filing a petition in January. The petition will be filed in my name. The Forest Survey of India is a government institution located in Dehradun. Its recommendations have been ignored. The affidavit given by the ministry to the Supreme Court is completely contrary to the recommendations of the Forest Survey of India," he said.

"We will ask the Supreme Court to reconsider this. Look at the long-term impact of this in these 34 districts," Ramesh added.

Ministry's Stance and Ecological Significance

The Union Environment Ministry has also issued a detailed clarification, stating that no new mining leases will be allowed until a comprehensive study is undertaken, in line with the Supreme Court's November 20 order.

The Aravalli range is not just a natural barrier but also a source of major rivers, including the Chambal and the Sabarmati, which support agriculture and livelihoods. Its destruction could alter regional rainfall patterns, impacting Rajasthan's climate. (ANI)