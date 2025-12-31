Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao condemned the killing of a Hindu guard in Bangladesh, the third such incident in two weeks. He expressed concern for minority safety and urged the government to press for their protection through diplomatic channels.

Reacting to the incident while speaking to ANI, Rao said the murder of a Hindu worker inside a factory in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district was highly disturbing and reflected the deteriorating situation for minorities there. He noted that this was the third such killing reported in the past two weeks, which, he said, should alarm the international community.

A Hindu garment factory security guard, identified as Bajendra Biswas (42), was shot dead inside the factory premises after a colleague allegedly opened fire using a government-issued shotgun during duty hours. Police said the accused, Noman Mia (29), was also serving as an Ansar member at the same factory unit.

Rao said such incidents indicate a failure to ensure the safety and security of minority communities. He urged the Bangladesh government to take strict action against those responsible and ensure justice for the victim's family.

The Congress leader also appealed to the Government to take up the matter through diplomatic channels and press for adequate protection of minorities in Bangladesh. He said repeated incidents of violence against Hindus were a matter of grave concern and should not be ignored.

According to police in Bangladesh, the incident occurred inside the factory during working hours, triggering panic among workers. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Rao said peace, communal harmony and the rule of law must be upheld, and asserted that violence based on identity has no place in any civilised society.

Details of the Incident

Meanwhile, "The incident took place on Monday (29 December) at around 6:30 pm at Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in the Mehrabari area of the upazila", the report said.

"The deceased Ansar member Bajendra Biswas was the son of Probitra Biswas of Kadirpur village under Sylhet Sadar upazila. The accused, Noman Mia, is the son of Lutfar Rahman of Baluturi Bazar area under Taherpur Police Station in Sunamganj district," it added.

"According to police and local sources, a total of 20 Ansar members were on duty at the Sultana Sweaters Limited factory. At the time of the incident, Ansar members Noman Mia and Bajendra Das were sitting together. During that time, a shot was fired from the shotgun in Noman Mia's possession, seriously injuring Bajendra Das in his left thigh", the report said.

Later, his colleagues rescued him and took him to the Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. (ANI)