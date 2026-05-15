Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi after a New York Times report claimed the US is considering dropping bribery charges against Gautam Adani. Invoking his 'compromised PM' jibe, Gandhi alleged Modi struck a bargain for Adani's release.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday took a sharp swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating that he compromised over the interim trade deal framework after a New York Times report claimed that the US Justice Department is contemplating dropping charges against Industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

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The US SEC had earlier alleged that Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and others orchestrated an alleged USD 250 million-plus bribery scheme between 2020 and 2024 to secure solar energy contracts in India. The New York Times report cites people with knowledge of the case to suggest that the US Justice Department is now planning to drop the charges altogether. Invoking his "compromised PM" jibe, Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, "The compromised PM did not strike a trade deal, but a bargain for Adani's release."

Congress intensifies attack on PM Modi

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also accused the Prime Minister of "acting on President Trump's threats rather than on our national interest." "It is now clear why the PM agreed to the hopelessly one-sided Indo-US trade 'deal' that was really a steal by the US. And it is also clear why he abruptly halted Operation Sindoor on May 10 2025, acting on President Trump's threats rather than on our national interest. Reportedly, the Trump Administration is about to drop all charges of corruption against Modani. How much more compromised can the PM get?" Ramesh posted on X.

Details from NYT Report

Congress' strong criticism comes after the NYT suggested that the US is planning to drop charges against Adani. The NYT report stated that this move came after Adani hired a new legal team led by Robert J Giuffra Jr., who is part of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. Giuffra Jr. is also one of US President Donald Trump's personal lawyers, says the NYT Report.

Adani's legal team outlines defence

The report further suggested that Giuffra had a meeting last month at the Justice Department's headquarters in Washington. Citing people familiar with that meeting, the NYT reported that the council outlined why prosecutors lacked evidence and even jurisdiction to bring the case. The report claimed that the council also suggested that Adani could be willing to invest USD 10 billion in the American economy, creating 15,000 jobs, should the charges be dropped.The NYT said that prosecutors told the council that such an investment would not have a bearing on the case. However, the council's offer did get a favourable response from one Justice Department official, says NYT, citing people familiar with the meeting.

Adani Settles Separate SEC Lawsuit

Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday (local time) settled a civil lawsuit against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, subject to court approval, reported Reuters citing court records. According to media reports, Court documents show that Gautam Adani agreed to pay civil penalties of $6 million, while his nephew Sagar Adani, agreed to pay $12 million. The proposed settlement doesn't include an admission of guilt, said news reports. (ANI)