Complete lockdown in Pakistan for SCO Summit? Weddings, hotels facing severe restrictions

Islamabad and Rawalpindi are under strict military control ahead of the SCO summit, with schools and colleges closed and restrictions on weddings and other celebrations.

Countries often heighten security measures in cities hosting significant national or international events. It's common to see increased security and even attempts to conceal less appealing areas when foreign dignitaries visit. This practice isn't unique to any one country. However, reports suggest that Pakistan has taken these measures to a new level.

The 23rd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is taking place in Islamabad. Foreign delegates began arriving on Sunday. The SCO comprises nine countries: India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The organization aims for sustainable development among member states in areas like trade, education, energy, transportation, tourism, and the environment. Reports indicate that Islamabad and Rawalpindi are currently under complete military control.

RG Kar rape-murder case: Junior doctors hold 12-hour nationwide hunger strike

With the arrival of foreign diplomats, the Pakistani government has declared a complete lockdown in the capital. Schools and colleges have been closed as a precautionary measure. Restrictions have also been placed on all celebrations, including weddings. The army has been deployed for security, and the government has issued a high alert. Reports suggest that around ten thousand soldiers and commandos have been deployed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

IMD issues yellow alert in Maharashtra: Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall expected

It is reportedly said that the local police and other security forces will receive direct orders from the army. Wedding halls, cafes, restaurants, and snooker clubs have been closed in both cities from October 12 to 16. Traders and hotel owners have been warned of legal consequences for non-compliance. Building owners must provide surety bonds to the government, guaranteeing that no outsiders are staying in their buildings. A three-day public holiday has been declared in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. There are also reports that Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party is planning protests in both cities.

Latest Videos