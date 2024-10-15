Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Complete lockdown in Pakistan for SCO Summit? Weddings, hotels facing severe restrictions

    Islamabad and Rawalpindi are under strict military control ahead of the SCO summit, with schools and colleges closed and restrictions on weddings and other celebrations.

    Complete lockdown in Pakistan for SCO Summit? Weddings, hotels facing severe restrictions AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 11:31 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    Countries often heighten security measures in cities hosting significant national or international events. It's common to see increased security and even attempts to conceal less appealing areas when foreign dignitaries visit. This practice isn't unique to any one country. However, reports suggest that Pakistan has taken these measures to a new level.

    The 23rd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is taking place in Islamabad. Foreign delegates began arriving on Sunday. The SCO comprises nine countries: India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The organization aims for sustainable development among member states in areas like trade, education, energy, transportation, tourism, and the environment. Reports indicate that Islamabad and Rawalpindi are currently under complete military control.

    RG Kar rape-murder case: Junior doctors hold 12-hour nationwide hunger strike

    With the arrival of foreign diplomats, the Pakistani government has declared a complete lockdown in the capital. Schools and colleges have been closed as a precautionary measure. Restrictions have also been placed on all celebrations, including weddings. The army has been deployed for security, and the government has issued a high alert. Reports suggest that around ten thousand soldiers and commandos have been deployed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

    IMD issues yellow alert in Maharashtra: Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall expected

    It is reportedly said that the local police and other security forces will receive direct orders from the army. Wedding halls, cafes, restaurants, and snooker clubs have been closed in both cities from October 12 to 16. Traders and hotel owners have been warned of legal consequences for non-compliance. Building owners must provide surety bonds to the government, guaranteeing that no outsiders are staying in their buildings. A three-day public holiday has been declared in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. There are also reports that Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party is planning protests in both cities.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Testimony of murdered persons relatives cannot be ignored says Karnataka High Court vkp

    'Testimony of murdered person’s relatives cannot be ignored': Karnataka High Court

    Kerala: Protests erupt after Kannur ADM's death, panchayat president Divya comes under fire

    Kerala: Protests erupt after Kannur ADM's death, panchayat president Divya comes under fire

    Bengaluru Cauvery water supply project launched for 110 newly added villages under BBMP vkp

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply project launched for 110 newly added villages under BBMP

    'Why I love Bengaluru': Man's encounter with kind auto driver amidst traffic, rain woes sparks reactions shk

    'Why I love Bengaluru': Man's encounter with kind auto driver amidst traffic, rain woes sparks reactions

    If Bengaluru were to marry Goa their baby would be Vizag AP minister Nara Lokesh sparks debate (WATCH) snt

    'If Bengaluru were to marry Goa, their baby would be Vizag': AP minister Nara Lokesh sparks debate (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Hyundai IPO opens for subscription: Check GMP, price band, other details gcw

    Hyundai IPO opens for subscription: Check GMP, price band, other details

    Testimony of murdered persons relatives cannot be ignored says Karnataka High Court vkp

    'Testimony of murdered person’s relatives cannot be ignored': Karnataka High Court

    Aircraft Belly Landing: Procedures, Causes, and Safety Measures anr

    What is Aircraft Belly Landings?

    Vivek Oberoi's praise for Bishnoi community resurfaces amid Salman-Lawrence feud: WATCH video RTM

    Vivek Oberoi's praise for Bishnoi community resurfaces amid Salman-Lawrence feud: WATCH video

    Avoid THESE mistakes during Lakshmi Puja to prevent financial crisis; check details AJR

    Avoid THESE mistakes during Lakshmi Puja to prevent financial crisis; check details

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon