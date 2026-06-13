Tushar Kanti Das lodged a complaint against ex-WB CM Mamata Banerjee for 'reprehensible' poll remarks, alleging they could incite communal tension. He acted after the ECI didn't, leading Kolkata Police to file an FIR against the TMC chief.

Tushar Kanti Das, who lodged a complaint against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks during the Assembly polls, alleged that Banerjee's comments were utterly reprehensible, as they could have potentially incited communal tension between the two communities.

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Complainant Details Allegations Against Banerjee

Speaking to ANI on Friday, regarding the timing of the complaint, Tushar Kanti Das alleged that he had hoped the Election Commission of India (ECI) would take cognisance of the issue, but since no action was taken against the former West Bengal CM, he decided to lodge the complaint himself. "What she said was broadcast on every channel and drew widespread condemnation. People ask why I didn't complain while TMC was in power. It is a matter of timing. I had hoped the Election Commission of India (ECI) would take cognisance of the issue and investigate why she made such remarks. But when I saw that no action was taken--and in the meantime, the election results were declared--I felt that if no one else was complaining, I should do it myself... Her comments were utterly reprehensible, as they could incite communal tension between two religious communities. Given her stature--she was the Chief Minister at the time and heads a national party--what she said was truly shocking..." said Das.

The complainant further alleged that Banerjee deliberately tried to incite conflict between the two religious communities for her own vested interests. "Mentioning a specific community, she (Mamata Banerjee) hinted that if she were to step aside, they would destroy us. But why would they do that? She claims to be secular, and yet she is inciting conflict between two religious communities, all for her own vested interests and her vote bank. Perhaps she feared the BJP might defeat her; that is why she was trying to incite people... I want the Kolkata Police to investigate the matter... She is a national leader and pitting people against one another, inciting riots and bloodshed, and speaking of rivers of blood flowing--are truly shocking... Someone had to step forward eventually... I want to ask her - which community would surround everyone?..." added Das.

Kolkata Police Files FIR

Earlier, Kolkata Police registered an FIR against Mamata Banerjee. The FIR was registered at Hare Street, Kolkata Central Division, on June 7 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 196(1), Section 351(2) and Section 352. In his complaint, Tushar Kanti Das alleged that on March 9 this year, Mamata Banerjee delivered "a misleading speech intended to provoke a breach of peace, affect public tranquillity, maintain communal harmony, and threaten the democratic structure of the state".

BJP Reacts to Legal Action

BJP MLA Indranil Khan has welcomed the registration of an FIR against former Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, asserting that such legal measures against her are long overdue. Speaking on the sidelines of a party meeting in the state capital, Khan alleged that the former CM's tenure was marked by rhetoric that undermined national interests. "Action should have been taken against Mamata Banerjee long ago--back when she was in power, given how she engaged with various anti-India forces and incited people," Khan stated.

The BJP leader emphasised the necessity of a stringent legal approach, adding, "Strict action must be taken against her to ensure accountability." (ANI)