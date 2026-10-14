A Kolkata cab driver, Sabil Akhter, is receiving widespread praise online for allowing a passenger to bring their golden retriever in his taxi. Instead of cancelling the ride over concerns about fur, he prioritized kindness, stating that a dirty seat can be cleaned but hurting feelings cannot.

Many cab drivers don't let people bring their pets with them because they're afraid of the fur, dirt, or damage that could happen to their cars. But one Kolkata cab driver is getting a lot of praise online for taking a different approach. He let a guest bring their golden retriever along for the ride, telling them that they could always clean up any fur on the car seat.

This was written by the taxi driver himself on Instagram. The customer had called Sabil Akhter, a driver in Kolkata, to ask if they could bring their pet into his car. Instead of saying no to the ride, the driver agreed to make room for the furry passenger.

The description, which read, "Seat par thoda fur lag jayega toh saaf ho jayega, par ride cancel karke kisi ka dil nahi dukhana (little fur on the seat can be cleaned, but cancelling the ride and hurting someone's feelings is not something I want to do)," added even more poignancy to the photo.

“Abhi ek booking aaya humko aur bhaiya pooch rahe the ki pet allowed hai ki nahi, dog allowed hai ki nahi (Just now I got a booking where the guy asked me if pets are allowed, dogs are allowed or not)," he said. “Toh hum bole aa sakte hai, allowed hai. Abhi hum inko lekar k jayenge (I told him he can come, it is allowed. I will take them now)."

The guests were seen boarding the vehicle with their furry companion in the video. The dog was observed resting peacefully at the window seat during the journey, taking in the scenery and the breeze. "Ride request with a pet?," the cabbie wrote. In the video, there is never a “No' in my cab.”

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How Did Social Media React?

Many people have been moved by the touching video, particularly those who travel with dogs because it can occasionally be difficult for pet owners to deal with the uncertainty of whether drivers will welcome their furry friends.

“Thank you so much for allowing them. Last March I had an emergency with my dog and had to rush to the hospital, but no one accepted the ride at the end; I had to take her on my Scooty. Thank you again," said a user.

Another wrote, “Sir. Thank you. You have no idea what this means. Thank you also for understanding the most essential truth, that God is within us all. Many blessings."

An individual commented, “Really appreciate cab and auto drivers who are willing to take pets along. It makes life so much easier for pet parents, especially during emergencies. A little kindness like this means so much."