The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out searches at seven locations in Chennai linked to Sreesan Pharma under money laundering in the case of 'Coldrif' cough syrup, which caused the death of several children, officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out searches at seven locations in Chennai linked to Sreesan Pharma under money laundering in the case of 'Coldrif' cough syrup, which caused the death of several children, officials said. Multiple ED teams from its Chennai zonal office conducted simultaneous raids based on certain inputs. "The searches are underway at the premises that include the residences of senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Office," the officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The ED's action follows reports that 'Coldrif' cough syrup, allegedly manufactured using substandard ingredients, led to the deaths of multiple children after consumption. The probe aims to trace the financial transactions and possible proceeds of crime linked to the manufacture and sale of the adulterated medicine.

The deaths caused by toxic cough syrups have drawn wider concern, following the Delhi government's ban on the sale, purchase and distribution of Coldrif cough syrup after it was declared "not of standard quality", as per an official order.

The order issued on October 10, 2025, pointed out that Coldrif Syrup (Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, Chlorpheniramine Maleate Syrup), manufactured in May 2025 by Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, Tamil Nadu, was found to be adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (46.28% w/v), a toxic chemical known to be harmful to human health.

All stakeholders were directed, as per the order, to immediately stop selling, purchasing, or distributing the said batch of the syrup. The general public has also been advised not to use the product, given its potential health risks, the order said.

The assistance of all stakeholders is sought for the strict implementation and wide dissemination of the public advisory, which has been issued in the public interest, it said.

On October 10, a Parasia court sent Sresan Pharma owner S Ranganathan to 10-day police custody in connection with the deaths of children allegedly caused by the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup.

The deaths of 23 people in Madhya Pradesh and three children in Rajasthan have been reported as linked to Coldrif syrup.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)