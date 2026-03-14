PM Narendra Modi, on his second day in Assam, will perform Bhoomi Poojan for the Shillong-Silchar Corridor and an elevated corridor in Silchar. He will also lay the foundation stone for a new College of Agriculture and address a public rally.

Major Infrastructure Push in Barak Valley

On the second day of his two-day visit to Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will perform the Bhoomi Poojan of the Shillong-Silchar Corridor, the first access-controlled Greenfield four-lane High-Speed Corridor in North-East India. The 166 km corridor, with an investment of around Rs 22,860 crore, will significantly improve connectivity between Meghalaya and Assam. The project will reduce the distance between Guwahati and Silchar and cut travel time from 8.5 hours to approximately 5 hours, boosting economic growth and cross-border trade in the region.

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The Prime Minister will also perform Bhoomi Poojan for an elevated corridor on NH-306 from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point in Silchar (Phase I). The project will decongest one of Silchar's busiest roads, improve connectivity with neighbouring states such as Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur, and contribute to the economic development of the Barak Valley.

He will lay the foundation stone for a new College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj district. The institution will strengthen the ecosystem of agricultural education and research in Assam and provide students from the Barak Valley and neighbouring regions access to high-quality agricultural education closer to home.

The Prime Minister will also address a public rally at Ramnagar area.

PM's Engagements on Day One

On March 13, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development works worth over Rs 4,570 crore in Kokrajhar, Assam.

In Guwahati, the Prime Minister dedicated and initiated 13 projects worth Rs 19,577.58 crore spanning multiple sectors of hydrocarbons, power, shipping, railways, etc. at a programme held at Jyoti Bishnu Antarjataik Kala Mandir in the presence of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

At the same programme, Prime Minister Modi handed over land ownership to tea workers, ushering in a new dawn of development in the state.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, also released the 22nd PM KISAN instalment across the country.