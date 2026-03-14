Maharashtra will offer government service to a family member of deceased SC/ST atrocity victims, announced Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat. He highlighted 889 pending cases, assuring a serious approach to delivering justice.

Govt Jobs for Kin of Atrocity Victims

Maharashtra Minister for Social Justice, Sanjay Shirsat on Friday said that a decision has been taken to induct eligible persons from the family of the deceased in atrocity cases involving Scheduled Castes and Tribes, particularly in cases of murder or death related to atrocities, into government service under the Social Justice Department.

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He informed that there are approximately 889 pending cases of atrocities against Scheduled Caste and Tribe citizens, of which 144 cases are related to tribals. The government is serious about this matter, and if injustice occurs, a case will certainly be registered; however, the government will also take appropriate decisions to ensure that innocent persons are not falsely implicated.

Praise for Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha Nomination

Earlier, on March 5, he praised Shiv Sena for nominating Jyoti Waghmare, a Dalit woman from Solapur, as their candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections. Shirsat said the nomination of a woman without a political background reflects a major decision that will be appreciated across the state. "Eknath Shinde has given a Rajya Sabha nomination to a woman who has no political background, an ordinary woman. I think this is a very big decision, and all the women of Maharashtra will welcome it, and everyone should think the same. We welcome it," Shirsat said. (ANI)