The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) sought a list of all cough manufacturing companies from all States. According to the sources, the CDSCO will conduct inspections, testing, and audits of all companies manufacturing cough syrup.

"We are discussing with experts for the best solution, and soon we will be coming up with a robust system. We will be doing an audit of the cough syrup manufacturing companies, and for this, states have been asked to provide the list of cough syrup manufacturing companies," official sources said.

The deaths linked to the contaminated cough syrup Coldrif have touched 22 children in Madhya Pradesh. The cough syrup manufacturing company Sresan Pharmaceuticals received a license from the State FDA in 2011 and renewed the license in 2016.

"Manufacturing site licensed in 2011 by the Tamil Nadu-FDA state," said sources.

During the inspection, the company was found to be in violation of 38 critical observations out of 364 total violations.

The Epicentre of deaths due to the presence of over 45 per cent of diethylene glycol in cough syrups at Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. But deaths reported in Rajasthan a cases of Acute respiratory syndrome or encephalitis.

"The deaths reported in Rajasthan are due to Acute respiratory syndrome or encephalitis, but not due to cough syrup," said sources.

In a reply to ANI over WHO concern regarding deaths in Madhya Pradesh due to cough syrup, WHO has shown concern and is closely monitoring the whole situation, "World Health Organisation (WHO) seeks clarification, closely monitoring and showing deep concern over deaths reported due to cough syrups in India... WHO recognises the gravity of these incidents and stands ready to support national authorities in investigating and responding to the tragic events.. CDSCO has confirmed that none of the products are exported to other countries."

