    Coimbatore explosion case: Police arrest sixth accused after raids; evidence recovered from laptop

    Initially, five people were arrested in connection with the car bomb explosion case. They were identified as Mohammed Dalqa, Mohammed Azharuddin, Muhamed Riyaz, Firoz Ismail and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 9:54 AM IST

    In a recent development, Coimbatore Police on Thursday morning arrested a sixth suspect in connection with the car explosion case. According to reports, the arrested person has been identified as Afzar, a relative of Mubeen who died when the car bomb exploded.

    On Sunday morning, an LPG cylinder bursting led to a car explode in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. It was initially considered an accident until state DGP Sylendra Babu made some shocking revelations.

    Speaking to reporters, DGP Sylendra Babu said, "We found nails and marble balls in the blast area. Upon searching his home, chemicals used for low intense explosions like Potassium nitrate, Aluminium powder, charcoal and Sulphur which can be used for making country bombs were seized."

    Also read: BJP trying to 'buy' TRS MLAs? Telangana Police detain 3 agents with 'huge amount of cash'; check details

    In CCTV footage, a few of them were caught carrying a heavy object outside Mubeen's house. Coimbatore Commissioner Balakrishnan said that Riyaz, Nawaz and Firoz helped Mubin with carrying the explosives and helped with the car.

    "Upon investigation, it was discovered that a few of them had gone to Kerala. The NIA also questioned a few of them in 2019," he added.

    Also read: Infantry Day 2022: Rajnath Singh, Army chief to attend event in Jammu and Kashmir today; check details

    Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, state BJP chief Annamalai said that the police should treat the incident as a suicide attack.

    He added that the state BJP had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the incident and had asked for the case to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 9:54 AM IST
