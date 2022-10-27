Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Infantry Day 2022: Rajnath Singh, Army chief to attend event in Jammu and Kashmir today; check details

    Infantry Day marks the first military operation of Independent India to protect Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani forces. It is celebrated to commemorate the arrival of the Indian Army at Budgam airfield on October 27, 1947.

    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 8:49 AM IST

    Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande will on Thursday attend an event in Jammu and Kashmir to mark the 75th anniversary of Infantry Day.

    On October 26, 1947, the 'instrument of accession' was signed between the then Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh and the Union of India and the Army reached at the airfield.

    "The defence minister and the Army chief will take part in the Infantry Day anniversary event in Jammu and Kashmir. And, a number of other top officers of the armed forces will also be present," a senior official said.

    In a tweet, the defence minister said, "Today, 27th October, I shall be in Srinagar to attend the 'Shaurya Diwas' programme organised by the Indian Army. Later in the day, I shall be reaching Leh on a two day visit to Ladakh."

    One of the major scenes scheduled for the events are historic Budgam landings will be reenacted, among other events planned to be held on Thursday to mark the landmark occasion.

    In the national capital, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan paid homage at the National War Memorial to commemorate the historic day. The reenactment of the historic event (Budgam landings) to be held at Old Air Field, Srinagar, and is aimed to pay tribute to the brave soldiers and people of Jammu and Kashmir who laid down their lives, and also to honour the next of family of war heroes who participated in the 1947-48 war.

    The Indian Army, under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Dewan Ranjit Rai, modified the course of the war, wherein people and soldiers of State Forces of Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian Army fought alongside valiantly, to put the Pakistani forces behind, driving them out of most of Jammu and Kashmir till ceasefire on January 5, 1949.

