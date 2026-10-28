The Cockroach Janta Party joins the INDIA bloc's November 1 protest, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over concerns that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls may lead to the systematic exclusion of eligible Indian voters.

Cockroach Janta Party Supports INDIA Bloc Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party on Wednesday extended its support to the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally, calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. In a statement, the CJP said the fundamental principle of democracy was that people should choose their government, rather than the government choosing its voters. It alleged that the SIR exercise had undermined this principle and said Kumar had lost the trust required to oversee free and fair elections. GYANU MUST GO! The Cockroach Janta Party extends its support to the INDIA Bloc’s November 1 rally. Nation above all! #JaiBhim #JaiHind https://t.co/jbSsRQeHEw — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 28, 2026

The party said the CEC’s resignation was necessary to restore the credibility and independence of the Election Commission. Referring to the framing of the Constitution, the CJP said BR Ambedkar, along with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and other makers of the Constitution, had placed their faith in the people by ensuring that every adult citizen had an equal right to vote, irrespective of caste, religion, gender, education or economic background. “When Dr. B. R. Ambedkar helped frame the Constitution of India, he ensured that every adult citizen, regardless of caste, religion, gender, education or economic background, would have an equal right to vote,” the statement said.

Concerns Over Voter Inclusion and Rights

The party said the idea was to bring more citizens into the democratic process rather than exclude them. It raised concerns that the SIR exercise could result in eligible voters being removed from electoral rolls, creating fears of exclusion instead of making it easier for citizens to exercise their voting rights. Emphasising the principle of equal political representation, the party said the Election Commission was responsible for protecting every eligible citizen’s right to vote and not creating obstacles to exercising it. “Our Constitution gave every adult citizen the right to vote. It is our responsibility to ensure that no eligible citizen is deprived of that right,” the statement said.

Protest Schedule and Future Action

The Cockroach Janta Party said it would support all organisations fighting for free and fair elections in the country, concluding its statement with “Jai Bhim. Jai Hind.” The Congress has planned a public impeachment-style proceeding against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, followed by a ‘Dilli Chalo’ march and a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)