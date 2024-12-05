Coast Guard & Pakistan Maritime Security Agency rescue 12 Indians after vessel sinks in Arabian Sea (WATCH)

In a prompt and close coordination with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (MSA), the Indian Coast Guard has successfully rescued 12 crew members of the sunken Indian vessel MSV Al Piranpir from the North Arabian Sea, on Wednesday.

In this humanitarian search and rescue mission, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) of India and Pakistan maintained continuous communication throughout the operation.

On December 4, the mechanized sailing vessel (dhow) Al Piranpir enroute to Bandar Abbas in Iran reportedly sunk due to rough seas and flooding. The vessel had departed from Porbandar in Gujarat.

A video surfaced on social media, showcasing the coordinated efforts of both maritime agencies. The footage depicts seafarers being pulled to safety.

Mumbai-based MRCC received the distress call, which promptly alerted ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar.

“ICG Ship Sarthak was immediately diverted to the reported location. MRCC Pakistan was also contacted to alert mariners in the area, and their assistance was swiftly provided,” the Indian Coast Guard PRO said.



ICGS Sarthak deployed for forward area patrolling, proceeded at maximum speed to the probable location and conducted an extensive search operation.

The 12 crew members, who had abandoned their vessel and taken refuge in a small dinghy, were located, and rescued approximately 270 km west of Dwarka, within Pakistan's Search and Rescue Region.

“The search for survivors was supported by a Pakistan MSA aircraft and the merchant ship MV Cosco Glory,” he said.

“The Indian Coast Guard’s prompt and coordinated response underscores its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives at sea. This daring rescue operation showcases the ICG's capabilities and readiness to address maritime emergencies in the region.”



“The rescued crew members were examined by the medical team onboard ICGS Sarthak and were reported to be in good health. They are being transported back to Porbandar Harbour, Gujarat.”

Internet reacts

The video of the rescue operation has drawn widespread attention on social media, with users from both nations commending the courage and professionalism of the maritime agencies.

A user wrote, "A rare and commendable act of cooperation! Kudos to the Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency for rescuing 12 Indian seafarers in the Arabian Sea. Humanity above all—this moment of solidarity deserves applause."

Another user commented, "Good Gesture shown by the navy of India And Pakistan."

