Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stated that coal gasification is crucial for India's energy security and industrial growth. He announced the National Coal Gasification Mission, aiming for 100 million tonnes of gasification by 2030.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday highlighted that coal gasification will be pivotal in strengthening India's energy security, reducing import dependence, and supporting industrial growth, while addressing the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026.

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Addressing industry leaders, experts, start-ups, researchers, students, and policymakers, the Minister said India's rapidly expanding economy requires a balanced energy approach that aligns development with sustainability.

India's Energy Landscape and Coal's Role

The Minister underlined India's robust coal reserves, estimating nearly 400 billion tonnes, among the largest globally, where coal accounts for about 55% of the energy mix and nearly 74% of electricity generation. "With annual coal demand currently around one billion tonnes and expected to rise significantly by 2047, he emphasised the continued importance of coal. Even as India remains committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070."

Coal Gasification: A Transformative Technology

Describing coal gasification as a key transformative technology, he explained that it converts coal into syngas, which can be further used to produce cleaner fuels, chemicals, fertilisers, and hydrogen. "This approach enables more efficient and sustainable use of domestic resources while enhancing economic resilience. He also pointed out India's dependence on imports, approximately 83% of crude oil, 50% of natural gas, and over 90% of methanol and fertilisers, making energy security a strategic priority.

Government Initiatives and Financial Support

To promote adoption, the Government has launched the National Coal Gasification Mission with a target of 100 million tonnes of gasification by 2030. "An incentive framework of ₹8,500 crore has been introduced to support public and private sector projects, with several large-scale initiatives already underway and investments exceeding ₹64,000 crore in the pipeline. Advanced technologies such as Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) were also highlighted for their potential to tap previously inaccessible reserves while reducing environmental impact," Reddy added.

A Call for a Collaborative Ecosystem

The Minister called for a collaborative ecosystem involving industry, academia, start-ups, and research institutions, noting that coal gasification spans multiple sectors, including power, oil & gas, and fertilisers. He reaffirmed the Government's commitment to streamlined approvals, supportive policies, and incentives to encourage early participation and investment. He expressed confidence that with innovation, indigenous technology development, and coordinated efforts, India can emerge as a global leader in clean coal technologies while advancing energy security, sustainability, and self-reliance. (ANI)