Chief Ministers of five states including Karnataka, Telangana and J&K met PM Modi on the sidelines of the Niti Aayog meet. They discussed state affairs, development, and sought the Centre's support, with some congratulating the PM on 12 years in office.

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on the sidelines of the 11th Niti Aayog Governing Council Meet in New Delhi.

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The CMs held courtesy meetings with the PM. The leaders held talks on a range of topics, including state affairs, while some of them also congratulated the PM for completing 12 years in office.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah discusses Statehood, development

In separate posts on X, the PMO shared images of the courtesy meetings between the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir with PM Modi. In a post on X, the PMO shared courtesy meeting images between PM Modi and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. "Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri @OmarAbdullah met Prime Minister @narendramodi," the PMO wrote. https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/2065046370009194883

Meanwhile, CM Abdullah extended heartfelt wishes to the PM for surpassing the record of the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru of being the longest serving elected Prime Minister consecutively. In a post on X, the CM stated that he held talks regarding early return of Statehood, economic affairs and development of Jammu and Kashmir with the PM. "Called on Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji to discuss issues of importance to J&K including early return of Statehood, the state of the economy, pace of development and promotion of tourism. I congratulated him for the landmark of completing 12 uninterrupted years in office," he wrote.

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar seeks Centre's support

In another post, the PMO shared pictures of Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar gifting the sculpture of a deity to PM Modi and captioned the post, "Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri @DKShivakumar met Prime Minister @narendramodi." https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/2065046166610550869

Meanwhile, CM Shivakumar noted that the duo discussed Karnataka's development and sought the Centre's support for helping fulfil the state's aspirations. In a post on X, the CM called the talks "constructive" and reaffirmed committment to accelerating the state's development, expressing optimism towards working with the Centre for building a "stronger Karnataka."

"Met Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi avaru in New Delhi today for the first time after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. We had a constructive discussion on Karnataka's development priorities, including infrastructure, investment, urban mobility, irrigation, innovation, and welfare initiatives that directly impact the lives of our people," he wrote "Karnataka has always been a key contributor to India's growth story, and I reiterated our commitment to further strengthening that role. I look forward to working closely with the Union Government in the spirit of cooperative federalism to accelerate development, attract greater opportunities, and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Karnataka. Together, we can build a stronger Karnataka and contribute meaningfully to a stronger India," he added. https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/2065050738599027011

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy urges intervention for projects

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy also met with PM Modi and gifted him a silver figurine of a Nandi. In a post on X, the PMO, sharing pictures of their meeting, wrote, "Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri @revanth_anumula met Prime Minister @narendramodi" https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/2065049068683116766

Meanwhile, CM Reddy said that he urged the PM's intervention in expediting approvals and support for important state-related projects. He expressed hopes for cooperation from the Centre. In a post on X, the CM wrote, "Met Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on the sidelines of the 11th Niti Aayog Governing Council Meet in New Delhi. I requested his intervention to expedite approvals and support for crucial projects: Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, Regional Ring Road, 12-lane expressway from Future City to Bandar seaport in AP, airports at Warangal and Adilabad, among others. Looking forward for the cooperation and positive response from the Centre." https://x.com/revanth_anumula/status/2065065427479445599

UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauds PM's vision

In a post on X, the PMO shared images of the courtesy meeting between Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi, with the caption, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath met Prime Minister @narendramodi"

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath lauded PM Modi's leadership and vision, congratulating him for completing 12 years in service. "Today, in New Delhi, I paid a courtesy call on the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who has served as the longest-tenured elected Prime Minister in the history of India. Your warm presence and illustrious guidance infuse new energy into the creation of 'Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh'. Heartfelt thanks, Prime Minister ji, for graciously sparing your invaluable time," he wrote in a post. https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/2065052003781562826

Tamil Nadu CM also meets PM Modi

Additionally, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay also met and held talks with PM Modi. "Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @TVKVijayHQ met Prime Minister @narendramodi," the PMO wrote. https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/2065050457467404407

The PM Narendra Modi-led government has completed its 12 years in office. On June 10, he became the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. NDA leaders hailed his tenure, citing development initiatives, governance reforms and welfare programmes implemented over the past 12 years.

Various key issues were also discussed during the meeting, including the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, strengthening cooperative federalism and ensuring the holistic and balanced development of states across the country. (ANI)