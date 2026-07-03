Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to 187 candidates, including 182 from UKPSC. He urged them to serve with dedication, noting the government's commitment to fair recruitment and youth empowerment in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday distributed appointment letters to 182 candidates selected through the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) PCS Main Examination-2024 and five candidates selected for the post of Personal Assistant in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. The appointment letters were handed over during a programme held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

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Appointment a Symbol of Trust and Commitment

Congratulating the newly appointed candidates, the Chief Minister said that the appointment letter is not merely a document of entry into government service, but a symbol of the trust, expectations, and commitment to public service for the 12.5 million people of Uttarakhand. He said that an officer's true identity is defined not by the position they hold, but by their work ethic, sensitivity, and dedication to serving the people.

The Chief Minister noted that nearly 150,000 candidates had applied for the Uttarakhand PCS Main Examination-2024, with over 71,000 appearing for the examination, out of which only 182 candidates were selected. He said this achievement reflects the talent, hard work, discipline, and determination of the successful candidates.

Guiding Principles for Public Service

Emphasising the spirit of public service, he said that in a democracy, holding a public office is not about exercising authority but about serving the people. He stated that the state government is working with the guiding principles of simplification, resolution, disposal, and public satisfaction.

He urged the newly appointed officers to ensure that government schemes and services reach even the last person in society with transparency, efficiency, and compassion. He added that every citizen, particularly those travelling from remote areas, should experience respect, trust, and timely grievance redressal at government offices.

Government's Commitment to Transparent Recruitment

The Chief Minister said that the state government has implemented one of the country's strictest anti-copying laws to ensure complete transparency in recruitment examinations. As a result, the confidence of young aspirants in the recruitment process has significantly strengthened.

He further stated that over the past four and a half years, the government has provided government jobs to more than 34,000 youths through a fair, transparent, and merit-based recruitment process. With 187 more young candidates joining government service today, the government's commitment to youth empowerment has become even stronger.

Officers' Role in Building a Developed Uttarakhand

He said the government's objective is to provide every young person in Uttarakhand with opportunities that match their talent and capabilities, so they are not compelled to leave the state in search of employment. He added that the government is continuously working to transform both the state's water resources and its youth into Uttarakhand's greatest strengths.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the Chief Minister said that from the sacred land of Kedarnath, the Prime Minister had declared the third decade of the 21st century as Uttarakhand's decade. He said the newly appointed officers would play a crucial role in translating this vision into reality.

While governments formulate policies, he noted, it is the responsibility of officers and employees to implement them effectively on the ground. He called upon all officers to work with integrity, dedication, and commitment towards building a developed Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister also assured that the state government would firmly support every officer and employee who performs their duties with honesty and impartiality. He urged the newly appointed officers to discharge their responsibilities without yielding to any pressure and to uphold the Constitution, the rule of law, and public interest as their highest priorities. (ANI)