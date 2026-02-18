Global shipping major CMA CGM has signed a contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to build six 1,700 TEU LNG-fuelled container vessels. The deal highlights India's growing prowess in shipbuilding and commitment to green shipping.

Global shipping major CMA CGM and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Wednesday signed a contract for the construction of six 1,700 TEU LNG-fuelled feeder container vessels at an event in New Delhi.

The deal emphasises India's progress in shipbuilding and green shipping, reflecting the tangible outcomes of the country's ongoing maritime sector reforms. The vessels will be constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi and will be registered under the Indian flag. The project adds to India's commercial shipbuilding order book and reflects increasing global engagement with Indian shipyards under the Government's policy framework for maritime sector development, as per the official release.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur; Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, Rodolphe Saade; Secretary, MoPSW, Vijay Kumar, IAS; senior officials of the Ministry; and representatives of the partnering organisations.

A Milestone in India-France Maritime Cooperation

In a message on the occasion, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said: "India and France share a deep and trusted strategic partnership, spanning defence, space cooperation, clean energy and Indo-Pacific maritime security. The presence of French President Emmanuel Macron in India on recent occasions further reflects the strength and maturity of our bilateral ties."

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is advancing with a clear roadmap to become a leading maritime nation, driven by sustainability, innovation and global partnerships. The collaboration between CMA CGM and Cochin Shipyard Limited is a natural extension of this vision into the maritime domain. It demonstrates the growing confidence of global maritime leaders in India's shipbuilding capabilities and reinforces our commitment to building a strong, self-reliant and globally integrated maritime ecosystem," he added.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, said: "This milestone has its roots in high-level strategic engagement. During the official visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France on 12 February 2025, he visited the CMA CGM headquarters along with the President of France. During that interaction, the Chairman of CMA CGM expressed strong interest -- under India's progressive shipping policy framework -- in exploring the flagging of vessels in India and building new ships in Indian shipyards. Today's agreement is the concrete outcome of that dialogue and shared vision."

From Intent to Final Contract

Following a series of meetings to finalise vessel specifications, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) executed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with CMA CGM for the design and construction of six feeder container vessels, each with a capacity of 1,700 TEU and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). Under the LoI, CSL and CMA CGM worked towards finalising techno-commercial terms, leading to the formal shipbuilding contract. (ANI)