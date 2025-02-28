CM Yogi visits Netra Kumbh, lauds doctors and organizers for their dedication

CM Yogi Adityanath visited Netra Kumbh in Prayagraj, praising its efficient management and service. He also visited Bade Hanuman Temple, expressing gratitude for Mahakumbh's success.

On his visit to Prayagraj on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the ongoing Netra Kumbh at Mahakumbh and lauded the dedicated service work being carried out. He first offered a garland to the idol of Lord Ganesha before meeting prominent individuals associated with the event. Following this, he visited the OPD, interacted with doctors, and engaged with organising committee members.

CM Yogi commended the scale and efficient management of Netra Kumbh as doctors briefed him on the entire operational system. He was informed that during Maha Kumbh, 2.37 lakh patients underwent eye examinations at Netra Kumbh. Additionally, 1.63 lakh pairs of eyeglasses were distributed to those in need.

In light of the Chief Minister's visit, Netra Kumbh's service duration was extended by a day. Initially scheduled to conclude on February 26, it was extended to February 27. During his inspection, CM Yogi inquired about the structured approach to treating such a vast number of patients. The doctors acknowledged the challenge but credited the seamless and systematic management for their success.

Appreciating their efforts, the Chief Minister congratulated all doctors and organizers and emphasized the need for similar initiatives in the future.

Inset

Following his visit to Netra Kumbh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the Bade Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj to express his gratitude for the successful organization of Mahakumbh. He bowed before Mahabali Hanuman Ji and extended his respects to all the temple priests. The temple’s Mahant, Shrimath Baghambari Peethadheeshwar Pujya Balveer Giri Ji Maharaj, led the Chief Minister's worship rituals.

CM Yogi then performed the Aarti of Bade Hanuman, presenting him with a sacred garment and a portrait of the deity.

Balveer Giri Maharaj congratulated CM Yogi on the historic and grand success of Mahakumbh. At the same time, temple priest Suraj Pandey Ji Maharaj conveyed the blessings of the saint community for his efforts. The Chief Minister, in turn, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the saints, priests, and everyone involved in making Mahakumbh a divine and magnificent event.

