CM Yogi: UP transforms into an economic force, aims for $1 trillion milestone

CM Yogi Adityanath asserts Uttar Pradesh's transformation into an economic powerhouse, driven by strategic policies and infrastructure development. He highlighted budget allocations for key sectors like infrastructure, education, and agriculture, emphasizing the state's commitment to a one-trillion-dollar economy.

CM Yogi: UP transforms into an economic force, aims for $1 trillion milestone
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the budget session discussion in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, asserted that Uttar Pradesh has evolved from a "labour force" into an "economic force."

Highlighting the state's rapid economic progress, CM Yogi emphasized that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the growth engine of India's economy. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to realizing the vision of a one-trillion-dollar economy, stating, “The state is advancing decisively towards this goal with strengthened economic policies and strategic initiatives.”

He said that today, the whole world is witnessing Uttar Pradesh’s potential, but this could have happened earlier too. He criticized past governments for neglecting the state's economy, which, according to him, had a negative impact on its growth. However, he asserted that the current government is working to revive it.

The Chief Minister also discussed the budget allocations for various sectors, detailing the provisions and their respective percentages. He said that 22% of the total budget has been allocated for infrastructure development while 13% of the budget has been set aside for education, covering basic, secondary, higher, vocational, and technical education. 

For agriculture and allied services, 11% of the budget has been allocated, while 6% has been reserved for medical and health services. Additionally, 4% of the budget has been allocated for social security.

He mentioned that an amount of Rs 1 lakh 79 thousand 131 crore has been provisioned for infrastructural improvements and Rs 1 lakh 6 thousand 360 crore has been provided for education across various levels.

CM Yogi said that more than Rs 61 thousand 70 crore has been provided for the energy sector and Rs 21 thousand 340 crore for irrigation. An amount of Rs 24,000 crore has been provisioned in the budget for MSME sector and other industries, Rs 25 thousand 308 crore for urban development, Rs 7 thousand 403 crore for housing and urban planning, Rs 3 thousand 152 crore for civil aviation, Rs 50 thousand 550 crore for medical-health, medical education and AYUSH.

CM Yogi expressed happiness over the successful digitization of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, stating that it is now functioning as an e-Vidhan Sabha. "Uttar Pradesh is changing. Anyone who visits the state today leaves feeling amazed," he remarked.

He also announced several development projects named after historical and cultural figures. He stated that canteens in state markets will be named after Mata Shabari, and hostels for working women in seven districts will be named after Mata Ahilyabai Holkar in 7 districts.

“Under the CM Mitra Park Scheme, 10 textile parks will be established in the name of Sant Kabir Das, while two leather parks will be named after Sant Ravidas. Additionally, a Seed Park in Lucknow will be named after Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, and libraries in urban areas will be dedicated to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” he added.

He further mentioned that for education and welfare, meritorious girl students in higher education will receive scooty in the name of Maharani Lakshmi Bai. The hostel reconstruction and new construction scheme under the Social Welfare Department will be named after Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

J & K CM Omar Abdullah pushes for tourism growth, promises development in Gurez valley vkp

J-K: CM Omar Abdullah pushes for tourism growth, promises development in Gurez valley

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly over remarks on Aurangzeb anr

BREAKING: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly over remarks on Aurangzeb

Madhya Pradesh: Explosion in Gwalior Apartment leaves two injured, several flats damaged anr

Madhya Pradesh: Explosion in Gwalior Apartment leaves two injured, several flats damaged

Empowering Women: UP Govt to provide scooty for students and set up hostels for working women

Empowering Women: UP Govt to provide scooty for students and set up hostels for working women

Kerala: High ultraviolet radiation recorded in four districts; public urged to take precautions anr

Kerala: High ultraviolet radiation recorded in four districts; public urged to take precautions

Recent Stories

Trump's purple tie signals unity, his Capitol speech draws battle lines ddr

Trump's purple tie signals unity, his Capitol speech draws battle lines (WATCH)

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You'll be amazed to know NTI

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You’ll be amazed to know

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon