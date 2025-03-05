CM Yogi: UP transforms into an economic force, aims for $1 trillion milestone

CM Yogi Adityanath asserts Uttar Pradesh's transformation into an economic powerhouse, driven by strategic policies and infrastructure development. He highlighted budget allocations for key sectors like infrastructure, education, and agriculture, emphasizing the state's commitment to a one-trillion-dollar economy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the budget session discussion in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, asserted that Uttar Pradesh has evolved from a "labour force" into an "economic force."

Highlighting the state's rapid economic progress, CM Yogi emphasized that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the growth engine of India's economy. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to realizing the vision of a one-trillion-dollar economy, stating, “The state is advancing decisively towards this goal with strengthened economic policies and strategic initiatives.”

He said that today, the whole world is witnessing Uttar Pradesh’s potential, but this could have happened earlier too. He criticized past governments for neglecting the state's economy, which, according to him, had a negative impact on its growth. However, he asserted that the current government is working to revive it.

The Chief Minister also discussed the budget allocations for various sectors, detailing the provisions and their respective percentages. He said that 22% of the total budget has been allocated for infrastructure development while 13% of the budget has been set aside for education, covering basic, secondary, higher, vocational, and technical education.

For agriculture and allied services, 11% of the budget has been allocated, while 6% has been reserved for medical and health services. Additionally, 4% of the budget has been allocated for social security.

He mentioned that an amount of Rs 1 lakh 79 thousand 131 crore has been provisioned for infrastructural improvements and Rs 1 lakh 6 thousand 360 crore has been provided for education across various levels.

CM Yogi said that more than Rs 61 thousand 70 crore has been provided for the energy sector and Rs 21 thousand 340 crore for irrigation. An amount of Rs 24,000 crore has been provisioned in the budget for MSME sector and other industries, Rs 25 thousand 308 crore for urban development, Rs 7 thousand 403 crore for housing and urban planning, Rs 3 thousand 152 crore for civil aviation, Rs 50 thousand 550 crore for medical-health, medical education and AYUSH.

CM Yogi expressed happiness over the successful digitization of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, stating that it is now functioning as an e-Vidhan Sabha. "Uttar Pradesh is changing. Anyone who visits the state today leaves feeling amazed," he remarked.

He also announced several development projects named after historical and cultural figures. He stated that canteens in state markets will be named after Mata Shabari, and hostels for working women in seven districts will be named after Mata Ahilyabai Holkar in 7 districts.

“Under the CM Mitra Park Scheme, 10 textile parks will be established in the name of Sant Kabir Das, while two leather parks will be named after Sant Ravidas. Additionally, a Seed Park in Lucknow will be named after Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, and libraries in urban areas will be dedicated to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” he added.

He further mentioned that for education and welfare, meritorious girl students in higher education will receive scooty in the name of Maharani Lakshmi Bai. The hostel reconstruction and new construction scheme under the Social Welfare Department will be named after Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Latest Videos