UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran attended a convocation in Gorakhpur, where the latter hailed AI's potential. CM Yogi inaugurated UP's first Centre of Excellence to boost technical upskilling for youth in the region.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple on Wednesday. Later, they attended the convocation ceremony of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University in the city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AI a 'Fundamental Civilizational Change': Tata Chairman

During the convocation, Chandrasekaran highlighted the importance of Artificial Intelligence, stating that AI is not merely another technology, but a fundamental civilizational change that can open up enormous possibilities. "... Artificial intelligence is not another technology. It is a fundamental civilizational change. We should not get confused this with another software-related technology. AI has immense potential and power... This will open up enormous possibilities," said Chandrasekaran.

UP's First Centre of Excellence Inaugurated

Additionally, CM Yogi also inaugurated Uttar Pradesh's first Centre of Excellence at Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology, Gorakhpur.

CM Yogi on Vision for Youth and Innovation

In a post on X, CM Yogi said that the Centre of Excellence will play a crucial role in providing technical upskilling to the youth in eastern Uttar Pradesh. "Today, I participated alongside Shri N. Chandrasekharan ji, Chairman of Tata Sons, in the inauguration ceremony of Uttar Pradesh's first Center of Excellence at Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology, Gorakhpur. On this occasion, the Center of Excellence's vision document and the Inclusive AI for Uttar Pradesh document were unveiled, along with the exchange of important MoUs between various institutions. Within a week, Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology and TCS Foundation were honored with a Guinness World Record for the highest number of online registrations in the Artificial Intelligence Campaign," said CM Yogi.

"Established with the success of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's Atmanirbhar Bharat-Viksit Bharat vision, in collaboration with the Tata Group, this Center of Excellence will also prove instrumental in advancing the technical upskilling, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship of the youth in eastern Uttar Pradesh," added CM Yogi.

He further declared that the Centre of Excellence will provide a new momentum to innovation and technology transfer in the state. It will play a crucial role in India's progress. "This Centre of Excellence will also give a new momentum to innovation, startups, patents, and technology transfer... This Center of Excellence, becoming the light of technology, will not only serve as a beacon for the development of Eastern Uttar Pradesh but also for the progress of India..." said CM Yogi. (ANI)