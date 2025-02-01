CM Yogi takes aerial survey of Ayodhya, orders improved infrastructure for devotees

CM Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of Ayodhya during the Maha Kumbh to assess arrangements for the influx of devotees visiting Shri Ramlala. He issued directives to ensure smooth management, traffic flow, and enhanced facilities for a hassle-free darshan experience.

With the commencement of Maha Kumbh, a massive surge of devotees has flooded Prayagraj. Many pilgrims are also traveling to Ayodhya and Kashi for darshan. In light of this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of Ayodhya on Friday to assess the arrangements. He reviewed the situation and issued necessary directives to ensure smooth management and convenience for the devotees.

For the past few days, Ayodhya has been witnessing an unexpected surge in devotees, with lakhs arriving daily from across the country and abroad to seek the blessings of Shri Ramlala. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is closely monitoring the situation to ensure seamless arrangements for the devotees.

During an aerial survey, CM Yogi issued directives to effectively manage the growing crowd, maintain smooth traffic flow, and further enhance facilities. Under his leadership, the administrative team remains fully prepared, ensuring that devotees can have a hassle-free darshan experience.

