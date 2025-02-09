CM Yogi revisits his childhood school, reminisces old memories and inaugurates new projects

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath revisited his childhood schools in Uttarakhand, praising their transformation and the government's efforts in advancing education. He emphasized the importance of technology and community involvement in education, reflecting on his own experiences and the schools' improved resources.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, visited Thangar Primary School in Yamkeshwar, where he studied as a child. He toured four schools in the area, warmly welcomed by children singing songs. Speaking at a program at Government Primary School Thangar in Pauri, he praised the Uttarakhand government for advancing PM Modi's vision, noting visible progress.



On the final day of his Uttarakhand tour, CM Yogi visited Primary School Thangar, Junior High School Thangar, Government Primary School Bithyani, and Government Junior High School Kandi. Reflecting on his return after a long time, he noted the significant transformation of the schools. Quoting the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, he emphasized that imparting knowledge is the greatest virtue, praising the schools for laying a strong foundation. He also lauded the Uttarakhand government for actively working towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision.



CM Yogi emphasized the role of technology in enhancing education, stating that several initiatives have been introduced in these schools over the past year. “The impact of these efforts was evident in the children's performances”, he remarked.

He stressed the need for continuous progress, highlighting that nation-building is not solely the government's responsibility—society's active participation is equally crucial. Prioritizing education, he said, lays the foundation for a brighter future. Reflecting on his school days, he recalled a time with limited resources but commended the dedication of teachers in maintaining discipline and quality education.



Schools transformed with CSR funds are the following

Yogi Adityanath, who received his early education in these schools, has played a key role in making them resource-rich after becoming Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister. Transformed under the CSR initiative of India Glycols Limited (IGL), he inspected and inaugurated the newly developed facilities. Spending most of his time at Thangar Primary School, he was welcomed with songs and cultural performances by students, whom he honored with chocolates and certificates.

Revisiting his old classroom, where he studied until Class 5, CM Yogi emphasized the collaborative efforts of the government and private institutions in enhancing education. He highlighted the shared responsibility of teachers in utilizing these improved resources to provide quality education, ensuring the continued transformation of government schools.

Schools boast better facilities

For CM Yogi's visit, all schools were beautifully decorated with flowers. Currently, 16 students are enrolled in Primary School Bithani, 22 in Thangar, 32 in Junior High School Kandi, and 30 in Junior High School Thangar. Under CSR funding, Primary and Upper Primary School Thangar now have computer labs equipped with 10 computers each, along with dedicated virtual classroom labs.

Additionally, schools have been upgraded with improved furniture, security arrangements, dedicated staff for cleaning, separate toilets, and adequate drinking water facilities. Renovation work and new furnishings have also been provided through CSR funds. During his inspection, CM Yogi reviewed these upgrades and directed further improvements to enhance facilities for students.

During the program, many dignitaries including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Satpal Maharaj, local MLA Renu Bisht were present.

Latest Videos