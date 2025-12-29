UP CM Yogi Adityanath praised improved sports infrastructure, linking youth participation to national progress. He also visited night shelters in Gorakhpur, distributing blankets and food amid a severe cold wave sweeping North India.

CM Yogi on Sports Infrastructure and Youth Participation

Hailing the improved sports infrastructure across the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the "significant change" in sports competitions in the past 11 years. CM Yogi addressed a gathering in Gorakhpur, stressing the importance of youth participation in sports and noting that when they play, the country would flourish. He added that a healthy body can only be achieved through sports, games, and yoga practice.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Today, there has been a significant change in sports competitions over the past 11 years...The government has decided that every village should have a sports field...Only when our youth play will the country flourish, and the path to realising a developed India will begin from here... A healthy body can only be achieved through sports, games, and yoga practice," CM Yogi said.

Cold Wave Relief Measures

Earlier on Sunday, CM Yogi Adityanath visited a Night Shelter built near a dharamshala in Gorakhpur and distributed blankets and food packets among the needy.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that a severe cold wave is sweeping across North India, including Uttar Pradesh, and the state government has taken proactive measures to protect vulnerable sections of society.

"A severe cold wave is sweeping across the entire North India. In light of the severe cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, the government has allocated sufficient funds to all district administrations to set up night shelters in every district and distribute blankets to those in need. Today, I got the opportunity to inspect the night shelters in the city and distribute blankets to the needy," he said.

CM Yogi said that serving and ensuring the safety of the state's 25 crore residents remains the government's top priority, as he reviewed arrangements for cold wave relief in Gorakhpur.

Inspection of Gorakhpur Shelters

To protect people from severe cold, the UP government has allocated sufficient funds to set up night shelters across all districts and distribute blankets to those in need.CM Yogi inspected night shelters in the Transport Nagar and Dharamshala Bazaar areas of Gorakhpur and personally oversaw the distribution of food and blankets to those in need. (ANI)