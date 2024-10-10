CM Yogi reviews development projects and law and order in Balrampur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Balrampur for two days, focusing on development projects and law and order. He emphasized channelizing the Rapti River to prevent flooding, maintaining roads, and constructing a cow conservation center.

Balrampur: On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Balrampur for a two-day visit, where he conducted a review meeting on the district's development projects and law and order at the Collectorate auditorium.

During the meeting, he discussed several key initiatives in the district, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban and Rural), the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Operation Kayakalp, the School Chalo Abhiyan, the Jal Jeevan Mission, and campaigns for cow vaccination, ear-tagging, and protection, flood prevention measures, Vriksharopan Mahaabhiyan, and communicable disease control campaign.

Recognizing Balrampur as a flood-prone area, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for a permanent solution, suggesting the channelization of the Rapti River to prevent future flooding.

He further directed officials to ensure all connecting roads in the district are well-maintained and pothole-free and urged them to submit proposals for new roads and bridges in coordination with public representatives, assuring immediate government funding. The Chief Minister directed that land be designated for the construction of a new large cow conservation center, and also produce compressed biogas.

During a review of law and order, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need for safe and peaceful celebrations of all upcoming festivals, including Durga Puja, Ramleela, Deepawali, and Chhath. He made it clear that no leniency would be tolerated towards those seeking to disrupt the communal harmony and urged authorities to take strict action against such elements.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of ensuring uninterrupted electricity and sanitation services during the festivals. Additionally, he stressed the need for a robust crackdown on the district's mafia, directing officials to identify the top 10 notorious criminals and take decisive action against them.

Regarding infrastructure, the CM instructed that the construction of Maa Pateshwari University be completed on time and to high standards. He noted that the project was being undertaken to provide local youth with quality education opportunities without the need to leave the region. To ensure progress, he directed the appointment of a nodal officer to oversee the construction work closely.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the benefits of government schemes must be accessible to all citizens without discrimination. He directed that welfare schemes be made available to eligible individuals through camps in Tharu tribal and Scheduled Caste villages.

While reviewing the Jal Jeevan Mission, he stressed that roads must be promptly repaired after being dug and that responsibility should be assigned if any roads remain unaddressed.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need to resolve revenue disputes, instructing administrative officers to initiate a campaign to address these issues. He recommended that a joint team of police and administration be deployed in such areas to prevent any potential unrest.

In addition to establishing Pledge Park, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need for continuous efforts to boost industrial activities and generate employment in the district. He also called for a special cleanliness campaign in Gram Panchayats, ensuring that villagers receive all essential services at the Gram Panchayat Secretariat.

Cabinet/in-charge minister Rakesh Sachan, Balrampur Sadar MLA Palturam, Tulsipur MLA Kailash Nath Shukla, Uttaraula MLA Ram Pratap Verma, Legislative Council member Awadhesh Kumar Singh ‘Manju Singh,’ District Panchayat President Aarti Tiwari, Devipatan Division Commissioner and DIG, Balrampur DM Pawan Agarwal, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, Chief Development Officer and officials of all departments were present in the review meeting.

