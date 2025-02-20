CM Yogi condemns opposition's remarks on Mahakumbh and Sanatan Dharma

CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the opposition for spreading propaganda against Mahakumbh, calling it a symbol of Sanatan culture. He accused them of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma and making irresponsible statements about the event.

On the second day of the Assembly Budget session in state assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly responded to the opposition’s allegations regarding Mahakumbh. He accused them of spreading propaganda against the event, which he called a symbol of Sanatan culture and Indian heritage.

Citing opposition leaders' statements to substantiate his argument, CM Yogi reaffirmed his government's unwavering commitment to making Mahakumbh a historic and grand success.

CM Yogi launched a scathing attack on the opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party (SP), over their remarks on Mahakumbh, calling their language inappropriate for a civilized society. He accused them of spreading confusion and misleading the public instead of engaging in constructive discussions. He further alleged that opposition leaders disrupted proceedings and began spreading rumors as soon as Mahakumbh preparations commenced.

CM Yogi condemned the opposition for making baseless statements, stating that they falsely labelled Mahakumbh as a waste of money. He cited social media posts from opposition leaders to highlight their negative rhetoric, which, according to him, reflected their mindset.

"You may have your values and behavior, but no civilized society can ever accept such remarks," he stated. He emphasized that Mahakumbh is not a new event but a centuries-old tradition rooted in the Vedic heritage. Citing references from the Rigveda, Atharvaveda, and Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, he described Mahakumbh as the soul of Indian culture, asserting that it should not be viewed through a narrow political lens.

CM Yogi pointed out that as soon as preparations for the Mahakumbh began, opposition leaders started spreading rumors and propaganda. He criticized the National President of the Samajwadi Party for questioning the necessity of allocating significant funds and expanding the event.

Quoting a statement from the SP leader, he said, "Our appeal to the government is that many elderly people aged 65 to 70 years and above have not been able to take a holy dip." He noted that the SP leader continued making such remarks.

CM Yogi also took aim at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing them of making irresponsible statements.

He particularly criticized Mamata Banerjee for calling Mahakumbh "Mrityukumbh" and Jaya Bachchan for alleging that dead bodies were thrown into the Ganges. He condemned these remarks as direct attacks on Sanatan Dharma and its traditions.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to providing world-class facilities to devotees at Mahakumbh. He highlighted that more than 56 crore devotees have already participated in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, and his administration is ensuring its success.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he remarked that those who initially opposed the Mahakumbh have now quietly come to take a holy dip themselves. He pointed out that in 2013, when the Samajwadi Party was in power, its leaders were prevented from visiting Prayagraj. However, this time, they not only went there voluntarily but also praised the arrangements made by the government.

CM Yogi strongly condemned the opposition for disrespecting Sanatan Dharma. He asserted that Sanatan Dharma is the soul of India and that every citizen has a duty to uphold and respect it. He reiterated that his government is determined to protect and glorify this sacred tradition.

He pointed out that people from all backgrounds participated in Mahakumbh with devotion, questioning why opposition leaders were against it.

CM Yogi also targeted the opposition for their stance on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He reminded the House that when the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of Ram Janmabhoomi, parties like the SP and Congress opposed the verdict. He further criticized them for boycotting the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla and refusing to visit Ayodhya when all MLAs were invited.

Highlighting his government’s achievements, CM Yogi stated that Uttar Pradesh's image has undergone a drastic transformation since 2017. He said the state, once known for lawlessness and underdevelopment, is now recognized for progress, law and order, and cultural preservation. Mahakumbh, he claimed, is a shining example of this transformation, with the world now looking at UP with respect.

Taking a final dig at the opposition, CM Yogi remarked, "Treatment of an infected person is possible, but the treatment of an infected mindset is not." He reaffirmed that under his leadership, Mahakumbh would be a grand success and completed with full devotion.

