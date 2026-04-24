UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended an agriculture conference, highlighting the shift from policy to implementation. Yogi stressed using technology and field engagement to boost the farm sector.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, attended a Regional Agriculture Conference on Friday, where he emphasised the role of technology, institutional reforms, and field-level engagement in transforming the farm sector. The Chief Minister noted that the focus has now shifted from mere policy formulation to implementation.

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Addressing the gathering here, the Chief Minister said, "The country comprises various agro-climatic zones. If seminars and workshops are organised across these distinct zones, tangible results inevitably follow. The laboratory has now been successfully taken to the land--directly to the field." He added that India already has sufficient resources, but what is needed is decisive leadership to drive initiatives forward. "When such initiatives are spearheaded by the Government of India, the state governments follow suit. We must provide opportunities to our farmers; they are ready and capable of delivering results," he said.

Revival of Krishi Vigyan Kendras

Recalling the situation in 2017, he said there were 69 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), many of which were on the verge of closure. "Up until that time, my experience with the Krishi Vigyan Kendras had not been positive. Today, however, every single Krishi Vigyan Kendra across Uttar Pradesh has achieved something significant. Nowadays, these scientists sit down and engage directly with the farmers," he said.

Agricultural Growth and Technology's Role

Highlighting agricultural progress in the state, he stated that Uttar Pradesh's agricultural growth rate has increased from 8 per cent to 18 per cent. "Since independence, the contribution of the agricultural sector to the economy has been on a steady decline. In the present day, technology can play a truly decisive role," he said.

Success Stories and Increased Output

CM Yogi further said that paddy production has reached 100 quintals per hectare, and the government's objective is to increase output while reducing input costs. Citing an example, he mentioned farmer Ram Sharan Verma, saying, "Ram Sharan Verma is merely a 10th-grade dropout, yet anyone wishing to master the art of farming could learn a great deal from him." The Chief Minister also noted that areas which earlier produced only one crop annually are now yielding up to three crops, adding that farmers previously lacked a proper connecting link for guidance and information. (ANI)