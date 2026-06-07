The MCD has intensified its crackdown on illegal constructions in Delhi, carrying out 95 demolitions and sealing 124 properties. The civic body has also issued 84 show cause notices and 33 demolition orders to enforce legal compliance.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its ongoing crackdown on unauthorised constructions and illegal encroachments across the national capital, according to official data released on Sunday.

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Crackdown by the Numbers

According to an official progress report dated June 7, 2026, civic authorities have successfully executed a total of 95 demolition actions and sealed 124 properties to clamp down on illegal structures. Today, authorities carried out 1 major demolition operation and placed seals on 10 illegal properties to prevent further unauthorised usage. Earlier, on June 6, 2026, revealed that 94 demolitions had already been executed, alongside the sealing of 114 properties.

To ensure strict legal compliance, the civic body has also aggressively issued statutory notices. A total of 84 Show Cause Notices for Unauthorised Construction (UC) and 41 Sealing Show Cause Notices have been served to property owners so far. Furthermore, the report highlights that 33 formal Demolition Orders have been officially issued by the department to clear out heavily contested illegal structures.

Leaders Back Demolition Drive

Speaking on the demolition action in Khanpur, Malviya Nagar MLA and Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, Satish Upadhyay, threw his weight behind the administrative action, stating that the drive prioritised public safety over illegal real estate expansions. "The CM of Delhi is always working towards securing the future and the people of Delhi. This demolition drive is based on the rules and regulations of the government. If the G+5 or 17m rule for building construction is violated, it puts lives in danger," Upadhyay said.

Urging citizens to comply with the legal frameworks, the leader added, "I urge people to adhere to the government's rules and be safe. Today's actions have taken place in Khanpur and Sainik Farms, which shows the government's ongoing efforts to secure the future of Delhi's residents."

Action on Public Grievances

Commenting on the demolition action at Krishna Park, BJP Municipal Councillor Mamta Yadav stated that the intervention was a direct response to public grievances aimed at preventing major disasters. "The demolition is being carried out for the public good, as the people living nearby had complained about this building. This action is being taken to prevent any loss of life or property," Yadav said. (ANI)