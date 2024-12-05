CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the 43rd Ramayana Mela at Ram Katha Park

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at the inauguration of the 43rd Ramayana Mela in Ayodhya, drew parallels between historical events from Babur's era and the current situation in Bangladesh. He warned against divisive forces undermining social harmony and unity, accusing them of fostering discord and violence.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that the actions of Babur's commander in Ayodhya and Sambhal 500 years ago, and the events happening in Bangladesh today, share the same underlying nature and intent. He cautioned against dismissing these issues as distant or irrelevant. 

In his address at the inauguration of the 43rd Ramayana Mela at Ram Katha Park, organized by the Ramayana Mela Committee, the CM remarked, "Divisive forces are already active within our society, working relentlessly to erode social harmony and unity. These forces aim to create rifts, stir discord, and incite violence. Many of those who promote division have properties in various countries and will flee in times of crisis, leaving others to suffer." 

The Chief Minister urged everyone to draw inspiration from Lord Shri Ram's ideals and work towards realizing Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

During the event, the CM also released a booklet and assured the committee of full government support.  He encouraged them to explore innovative initiatives in Ayodhya, emphasizing the significance of research on the Ramayana and the restoration of Ayodhya Dham’s ancient glory. The CM affirmed that the government remains committed to this cause through sustained and consistent efforts.

Highlighting Lord Ram's legacy of unifying India and fostering social cohesion, the CM stressed that a focus on unity could have prevented foreign invasions and the desecration of sacred sites. He lamented that internal divisions and social hatred, fueled by adversaries, weakened the nation. He warned that remnants of these divisive forces persist today, exploiting caste-based politics to fracture the social fabric. 

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Ayodhya has been a beacon of wisdom and welfare for humanity for thousands of years. It stands as a guiding light for the world, a land where no one would dare wage war. Free from hatred and conflict, Ayodhya offers solutions to global strife. By divine grace, Ayodhya Dham is emerging as a global spiritual and cultural hub."

He added, "In January, after a 500-year wait, Lord Ram was ceremoniously enshrined in the Ram Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though the event took place in Ayodhya on January 22, the celebrations resonated across India and the world."
CM Yogi highlighted that to truly understand India's devotion to Lord Ram, one must witness the Ram Leelas started by Tulsidas Ji, performed in every village. He also recalled the 1990s, when families would travel distances to watch the Ramayana serial on Doordarshan, demonstrating India's enduring faith in Lord Ram.

He emphasized that anyone lacking reverence for Lord Ram and Mother Janaki should be treated as an adversary. He recalled the slogan from 1990: “Jo Ram ka nahi, vo kisi kaam ka nahi” (Those who do not stand with Ram, stand for nothing).

Reflecting on history, CM Yogi said, "The Ramayana Mela began in 1982, originally inspired by socialist thinker Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, who introduced Ramayana festivals across different regions. When asked how India maintains its unity amidst diversity, Dr. Lohia, despite not being a temple-goer, affirmed that India’s strength lies in its faith in its three revered deities—Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shiva. He believed that as long as this faith endures, India’s unity and integrity will remain unshakable. Dr. Lohia noted that while ancient Aryavarta had geographical boundaries, Lord Ram expanded its spirit, Lord Krishna united the East with the West, and Lord Shiva reinforced eternal unity through the twelve Jyotirlingas." CM Yogi criticised modern socialists for abandoning Dr. Lohia's ideals.

CM Yogi emphasized that by drawing inspiration from Lord Ram's ideals, we can make our lives truly meaningful. He recalled how Maharaj Dashrath once urged Shri Ram to disregard Kaikeyi's wishes and claim the throne. Shri Ram's response—highlighting the importance of setting a moral example for future generations—remains relevant today.

The CM said, "In contemporary society, disputes arise over mere plots of land, and conflicts often occur among family members: between brothers, parents, and children. This raises a critical question—where have the values of the Ramayana gone? Caste-based organizations are fragmenting our social fabric, but who today can emulate the friendship between Lord Ram and Nishadraj? Lord Ram revitalized the social spirit of Chitrakoot through his deeds."

Reflecting on Lord Ram's ideals, CM Yogi pointed out that Ram won the kingdom of Kishkindha but chose to crown Sugriv, and after defeating Lanka, he made Vibhishan its ruler. As a tribute to these values, the government has erected a 56-foot-high statue in Shringaverpur, symbolizing the enduring significance of Lord Ram's teachings. 

On this occasion, Mahant Kamalnayan Das Ji Maharaj, Mahant of Mani Ram Das Cantonment and Senior Vice President of Organizing Committee, Jagadguru Swami Ramdineshcharya Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj, Mahant Awadhesh Kumar Das Ji Maharaj of Bade Bhaktmal Temple, former MP Dr. Ram Vilas Vedanti, Sunita Shastri, Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, MLA Vedprakash Gupta, Kamlesh Singh, Naga Ramlakhan Das, Convener Ashish Mishra etc. were present. The event was conducted by Dr. Janardan Upadhyay.

